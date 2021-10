The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk volleyball team takes the floor at Tim Grady Gymnasium in Wellman Tuesday for Senior Night against Durant. The Golden Hawks come into play with an overall record of 6-5 and a own a 1-3 record in River Valley Conference play. Last time out the Hawks got by Cascade in five sets in Wellman Thursday when they were led by Maya Nonnenmann and Ella Gronewold with nine kills each, Landry Pacha with 29 assists and Dakota Mitchell with 27 digs and eight aces. On the season Mid-Prairie’s leaders include Groenewold’s 76 kills, 10th most in the River Valley, Pacha’s 203 assists fourth most in the RVC and Dakota Mitchell’s 144 digs third in the conference.

WELLMAN, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO