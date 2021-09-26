UFC 266 Live Stream: How to watch Nick Diaz fight live online

Solecki: -130 (MyBookie) Solecki is the epitome of a wrestle-boxer. He is a wrestler by trade but has some real heat in his hands. Solecki also has great cardio and is defensively sound on both on the feet and mat. He averages 2.7 significant strikes per minute while only absorbing an impressive .8. Again though, wrestling is what separates Solecki. He averages 2.4 takedowns per fight; and, once he secures the takedown, the round or fight will likely end with him on top. Solecki will shoot a double or single leg, explode with his hips, and look to land in an advantageous position. He keeps his chest close to his opponent, smothers them on the ground, and hunts the choke. I say choke, not submission, because all 7 of Solecki’s submission wins have come by choke. The man squeezes his opponent’s neck like an anaconda with its prey.

UFC ・ 14 HOURS AGO