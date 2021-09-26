CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC 266 Live Stream: How to watch Nick Diaz fight live online

By Jake Nichols
thebodylockmma.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Diaz returns to the Octagon tonight at UFC 266. The fan-favorite fighter has been out of action since January 2015 when he faced Anderson Silva. Now, he’ll step back inside the cage to face Robbie Lawler once more following their fight almost 17 years ago at UFC 47. Diaz...

thebodylockmma.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

UFC 266 fight card, odds, actual fight time, pay per view cost; Nick Diaz’s return, Volkanovski vs Ortega live stream on ESPN Plus (9/25/21)

UFC 266 kicks off tonight with an incredibly stacked and exciting fight card and several title belts on the line at a sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the evening’s main event, Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (22-1-0) puts his crown on the line against No. 2 ranked Brian Ortega (15-1-0, 1 NC), but there are several other fights MMA fans won’t want to miss including the return of Nick Diaz who faces a rematch with Robbie Lawler, Valentina Shevchenko’s title defense and more.
UFC
MassLive.com

Volkanovski vs. Ortega: UFC 266 | Live stream, TV, start time, PPV price, full list of fights, betting odds, how to watch MMA 2021

It’s a card chock full of championship fights Saturday night as fans get set for UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Saturday night’s headline is the main event between Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega for the world featherweight championship while Valentina Shevchenko and Lauren Murphy face off in the women’s flyweight championship. Saturday night’s action will be split up between the prelims and the main event. The prelims will be available via conventional TV channels and streaming services like fuboTV. Meanwhile, the main card is set to air as a pay-per-view MMA event, which will be available via ESPN+.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
AL.com

ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ live stream (8/18): How to watch online, TV, time; Nick Saban to appear

“College GameDay” returns to Old Main Lawn on Penn State’s campus on Saturday, September 18. The college pregame show will live stream on fuboTV. The Emmy Award-winning show is hosted by Rece Davis, with analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, research producer and sports betting analyst Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica, and reporters Jen Lada and Gene Wojciechowski.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wrestling World

Huge WWE star attacks Roman Reigns

Over the past year and a half, WWE has elevated the character of Roman Reigns to the maximum. The wrestler, who returned to SummerSlam 2020, became the authentic ruler of the Stanford company and since that time no one has been able to pin him or stop his rise. The...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Diaz
Person
Omar Morales
Person
Jonathan Pearce
Person
Marlon Moraes
Person
Lauren Murphy
Person
Brian Ortega
Person
Cynthia Calvillo
Person
Robbie Lawler
Person
Anderson Silva
The Independent

UFC 2021 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

So far, 2021 has felt like one of the most significant years for the Ultimate Fighting Championship since its inception in 1993.A host of intriguing match-ups and enthralling bouts have seen mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion further its reach and strengthen its credibility in the eyes of many observers – as well as the credibility of the sport.And while no fighter has yet matched the crossover status of Conor McGregor, athletes like Israel Adesanya, Jorge Masvidal and Khamzat Chimaev have continued to attract enough interest from fans of other sports to suggest that the UFC will soon have more genuine...
UFC
thebodylockmma.com

UFC Fight Night 193 Predictions: Antonina Shevchenko vs. Casey O’Neill odds, analysis

The sister of flyweight champ, Valentina, Antonina Shevchenko enters Saturday night following a submission loss to Andrea Lee back in May. Professionally, the 36-year-old is 9-3; and, in the UFC, Shevchenko is 3-3 with two finish victories and two decision losses. Casey O’Neill, more than a decade younger than her opponent and is 7-0 professionally. In the UFC, O’Neill is 2-0 with two finishes.
UFC
thebodylockmma.com

UFC Fight Night 193 Prediction: Alexander Hernandez vs. Mike Breeden odds, analysis

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker will set the stage for Alexander Hernandez to welcome Mike Breeden to the UFC. Hernandez, a long-time standout in the promotion, first burst onto the promotion’s scene in 2018, quickly establishing himself as one of the best young talents the sport has to offer.
UFC
thebodylockmma.com

UFC Fight Night 193 Prediction: Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus odds, analysis

UFC Fight Night 193 will feature a middleweight co-main event between Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukaus. Although competing in the UFC since 2018, Kevin Holland made history in 2020, earning the attention of the masses by winning five times in the calendar year. This is the most in the modern era of MMA. En route for 2020, Holland took out legend Jacare Souza and halted the momentum of fellow rising stars, Darren Stewart and Joaquin Buckley. However, his 2021 thus far has not lived up to the previous year’s expectations, going 0-2, albeit against far superior competition. Having only lost to top title contenders, a win on Saturday is a big step for Holland getting back on track to the top.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Jessica Andrade#Combat#Ppv#Roku#Chromecast
thebodylockmma.com

UFC Fight Night 193 Predictions: Joe Solecki vs. Jared Gordon odds, analysis

Solecki: -130 (MyBookie) Solecki is the epitome of a wrestle-boxer. He is a wrestler by trade but has some real heat in his hands. Solecki also has great cardio and is defensively sound on both on the feet and mat. He averages 2.7 significant strikes per minute while only absorbing an impressive .8. Again though, wrestling is what separates Solecki. He averages 2.4 takedowns per fight; and, once he secures the takedown, the round or fight will likely end with him on top. Solecki will shoot a double or single leg, explode with his hips, and look to land in an advantageous position. He keeps his chest close to his opponent, smothers them on the ground, and hunts the choke. I say choke, not submission, because all 7 of Solecki’s submission wins have come by choke. The man squeezes his opponent’s neck like an anaconda with its prey.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy