Jon Rahm was fighting daylight and his putting stroke. Captured by Golf Channel cameras after his late afternoon round at the Fortinet Championship, he rolled in a 20-footer on the practice green at the Silverado Resort and Spa North Course, said something short to his team around him and pulled in another ball to putt. When he dropped that one in too, he drooped his shoulders, said something again and nodded his head forcefully. He was good.

GOLF ・ 14 DAYS AGO