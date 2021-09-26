UFC 266 results: Dan Hooker calls out Beneil Dariush after dominating Nasrat Haqparast to win lopsided decision
Dan Hooker faced an ordeal just to get to UFC 266 on Saturday night but he made the most of his trip after winning a lopsided decision over Nasrat Haqparast. Thanks to travel restrictions and awaiting a visa approval, Hooker didn’t arrive in Las Vegas until late Thursday night but he still made weight and then put on a strong performance over all three rounds against Haqparast on the preliminary card.www.mmafighting.com
