UFC 266 results: Dan Hooker calls out Beneil Dariush after dominating Nasrat Haqparast to win lopsided decision

Israel Adesanya is enraged that his teammate and friend Dan Hooker is having to go through problems regarding visa that is stopping him from fighting at UFC 266. Dan Hooker had enough with the visa authorities in his country, New Zealand, and decided to call out the officials on Twitter yesterday asking for his visa. The Hangman wrote on Twitter asking for help which caught the attention of several fans putting pressure on the authorities. New Zealand is currently under lockdown which is stopping Hooker to go to the office personally. It looks like the Kiwi fighter might not make it UFC 266.

UFC ・ 14 DAYS AGO