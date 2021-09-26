CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 266 results: Dan Hooker calls out Beneil Dariush after dominating Nasrat Haqparast to win lopsided decision

By Damon Martin
MMA Fighting
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Hooker faced an ordeal just to get to UFC 266 on Saturday night but he made the most of his trip after winning a lopsided decision over Nasrat Haqparast. Thanks to travel restrictions and awaiting a visa approval, Hooker didn’t arrive in Las Vegas until late Thursday night but he still made weight and then put on a strong performance over all three rounds against Haqparast on the preliminary card.

