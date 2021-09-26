CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OU football: Sooners crowd calls for Spencer Rattler's benching, chants 'We want Caleb' after interception against West Virginia

By Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor
Oklahoma Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe crowd at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium chanted "We want Caleb," after redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler threw an interception in the second quarter of OU's game against West Virginia on Saturday. The Sooner faithful were referencing five-star freshman backup Caleb Williams, who was the No. 1 ranked quarterback recruit...

