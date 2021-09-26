PHOTOS: Annual Western Days Festival in Old Town Lewisville draws crowds, plenty of fun

Peace, Love & Cake plans to open a storefront by Nov. 1 at 138 Olive St. in Keller, in the city's Old Town Keller area. Owner Janine Grider said she ran the business for years out of her Keller home, but decided to “take the plunge” and open up a storefront. Grider said the bakery sells cakes, cupcakes and cookies, but they plan to also start making pies since Peace, Love & Cake will occupy Texas Harvest Pie Company’s former location. The bakery will have some tables on the porch and inside for those who want to dine in, Grider said. 682-556-6278. www.facebook.com/Peace-Love-Cake-102868611744756/

KELLER, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO