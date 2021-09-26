CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

PHOTOS: Annual Western Days Festival in Old Town Lewisville draws crowds, plenty of fun

By Kathambari Ramkumar
 6 days ago
Crowds flocked to the annual Western Days Festival in Old Town Lewisville on Sept. 24-25 for plenty of fun, food and entertainment. One of the highlights of the annual event is the World Tamale Eating Championship. This year's winner was Geoffrey Esper of Oxford, Masssachusetts, who finished 86 tamales in 10 minutes. He fell short of breaking the record he set back in 2019 with 95 tamales.

