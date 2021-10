This afternoon the Cincinnati Reds placed catcher Tyler Stephenson on the injured list. Taking his place on the roster is catcher Mark Kolozsvary. With Tyler Stephenson the announcement made no designation of an injury. In the past that has meant the COVID-related injured list. That would make the most sense, too, given that the team has 40 players on the 40-man roster (non-60-day members) and had to add Mark Kolozsvary to the 40-man in order to bring him up and there was not a corresponding roster move announced to facilitate that. Players on the COVID-related injured list don’t count for the roster count.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO