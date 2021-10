Rolfe, IA (KICD)– A small Northwest Iowa community has five new representatives on the City Council following a special election yesterday. Residents of Rolfe went to the polls after the city was put into a situation that did not allow any official action for the last month due a lack of a quorum that began when four of the five councilmembers resigned following an unspecified vote. The fifth opening was created when the final member opted to not run again.

ROLFE, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO