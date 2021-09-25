CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alessia Cara’s Album In the Meantime Has a Deep Connection to Amy Winehouse | The Tonight Show

Finger Lakes Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlessia Cara talks about her album In the Meantime, shares a memory from her first sold-out show and discusses joining the cast of Blade Runner: Black Lotus. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The...

Teen Vogue

Alessia Cara, Wonho, and More Best New Music

This week’s playlist takes music therapy to another level. If you appreciated Alessia Cara’s transparency on “Sweet Dreams” and “Shapeshifter,” the relatability of the singer-songwriter’s newly released album, In The Meantime, will have you nodding in agreement and quietly whispering “amen” from beginning to end. Similarly, Wonho’s mini-album Blue Letter helps you to grapple with feelings of isolation and depression brought on by the pandemic while Sebastian Javiar delivers hope and motivation on “Day at a Time.” Myles Lloyd and Asiahn get assertive in “Down Under” and “Fall Back,” respectively. Plus, Jordy addresses feelings of aimlessness that are sometimes triggered by random hookups in “If He’s In Your Bed.”
Billboard

Alessia Cara Contemplates the Big Questions

"Last year was like a very strange awakening for me," says the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter of the creative process that led to her powerful third album, 'In The Meantime.'. 9/23/2021. “Eye-opening” is a phrase Alessia Cara repeats while describing the process of creating In the Meantime, her third studio album. The...
Finger Lakes Times

Alessia Cara: Best Days | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Alessia Cara performs "Best Days" for The Tonight Show. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get more The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: https://www.nbc.com/the-tonight-show. JIMMY FALLON...
chimesnewspaper.com

Artist Alessia Cara releases full-length album

“In The Meantime” released on Sept. 24 as the next installment of Alessia Cara’s bright, youthful and highly successful career. Although the lyrics fail to reach new depths, there are moments where emotion shines through and the music aligns. It speaks of past dysfunctional relationships and explores performance anxiety. EVOLVED...
Amy Winehouse
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Alessia Cara
PopMatters

Alessia Cara’s ‘In the Meantime’ Is a Spellbinding and Necessary Body of Work

“So much harder to be honest / With yourself at 20-something,” declares Alessia Cara on her third studio album, In the Meantime. “You live and then you die / But the hardest pill to swallow is the meantime.” Described by the Canadian singer as her best work to date, the album was written and recorded during the isolated periods of the COVID-19 pandemic. It largely reflects the emotional homework that Cara and the rest of us were forced to do during that time, with the final product showcasing her growth as both an artist and a human being.
Fox 59

Alessia Cara discusses third studio album

INDIANAPOLIS– You may know Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara from her hit song “Scars to Your Beautiful” or her five other platinum singles. But, the Grammy award-winning artist just released her third studio album. She talks to us about her new album “In the Meantime.”
Cosmopolitan

I Think Alessia Cara Just Wrote Us An Expensive Taste Test Theme Song?

It's actually very funny how tap VS. bottled water is always what manages to stump our Expensive Taste Test guests. I guess something about that quality NYC water supply really throws people off, and Alessia Cara was yet another victim. Obvi this singer-songwriter is a woman of many talents, but ETT has a way of really humbling even the brightest stars.
Finger Lakes Times

Three Scoops with Alessia Cara | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Alessia Cara answers three burning questions for The Tonight Show in under a minute. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get more The Tonight Show Starring...
popwrapped.com

Yebba’s Debut Album: Dawn Has Arrived

From a show stealing performance singing backup for Chance the Rapper on SNL in 2016 to a viral video of her performing “My Mind” released by Sofar Sounds soon after, the vocalist known as Yebba left an indelible mark on every ear she reached. Fans who have been begging for an album since her single “Evergreen” was released in 2017, are finally appeased.
Finger Lakes Times

Chloe Fineman Describes How Brad Pitt Smells | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Chloe Fineman and Jimmy talk about Pete Davidson’s embarrassing moment at the Met Gala, getting feedback from celebrities she’s done impressions of and how many wigs she has at home. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:...
Finger Lakes Times

Hasan Minhaj's Mom Helped Him Audition for The Morning Show | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Hasan Minhaj opens up about having fertility issues and talks about starring in The Morning Show. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get more The Tonight...
Finger Lakes Times

Popular Mathematics: The Voice, No Time to Die, Uptown Funk You Up | The Tonight Show

In an effort to make basic math more relatable, Jimmy breaks down basic arithmetic using pop-culture references and notable names. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c.
PopCrush

Were Chloe Bailey and Normani the 2021 VMAs MVPs?

Chloe Bailey and Normani deserve all the awards for the performances they put on at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday (Sept. 12). Since its first show in 1984, the VMAs have been renowned for churning out culturally iconic and star-making moments. Think about when Madonna rolled across the...
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
