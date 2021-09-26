No. 19 Michigan survives rough second half, holds off Rutgers
Hassan Haskins scored two first-half rushing touchdowns and 19th-ranked Michigan held off Rutgers 20-13 in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday. Blake Corum had 68 rushing yards and Haskins added 41 for the Wolverines (4-0 overall, 1-0 Big Ten) in their conference opener. Cade McNamara completed 9-of-16 passes for 163 yards for Michigan, which was held scoreless in the second half after grabbing a 20-3 lead at the break.www.henryherald.com
