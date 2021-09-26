Priyanaka to visit Lucknow for a week-long tour

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): In view of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to visit Lucknow on Monday on a week-long tour. According to the sources, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary will conduct marathon meetings with the party...
New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): With several political developments in Congress on Tuesday, the party witnessed an eventful day with a series of resignations in Punjab and the induction of former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar into the party's fold. In a dramatic turn of events in Punjab, state...
Howrah (West Bengal) [India], October 2 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday took stock of the flood-affected districts in the state and slammed the Centre for not supporting the state in the crisis. Addressing a press conference virtually, Banerjee said, "Due to the release of water from...
New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Monday said that the Opposition has got more opportunities to express its views after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government came to power at the Centre in 2014. Talking to ANI, Thakur said that if the...
Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 27 (ANI): 'Religious tourism' sector in India is extremely wide and there are huge potential and scope for the same in the country, said Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on the occasion of World Tourism Day on Monday. Thakur, who is in Jammu...
New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in view of cyclone Gulab and assured all possible support from the Centre. "Discussed the cyclone situation in parts of Odisha with...
Bathinda (Punjab) [India], September 26 (ANI): Ahead of cabinet announcement later in the afternoon, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday visited the Kartar Singh Wala village of Bathinda to take stock of the cotton crop destroyed due to pink bollworm infestation. Channi was accompanied by Deputy CM Sukhjinder...
Georgians were voting Saturday in closely watched municipal elections, a day after ex-president and opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili returned from exile and was arrested.
The detention of Georgia's foremost opposition figure raised the stakes in the elections seen as a key test for the increasingly unpopular ruling party.
Saakashvili, 53, the founder of Georgia's main opposition party, the United National Movement (UNM) and the country's president in 2003-2014, on Friday said he had returned from Ukraine, where he heads a Ukrainian government agency steering reforms.
The flamboyant pro-Western reformer was detained shortly afterwards over a 2018 conviction in absentia on abuse of office charges. He denies wrongdoing and had denounced his sentence to six years in jail as politically motivated.
Karnal (Haryana)/Ambala (Punjab) [India], October 2 (ANI): Various farmer organisations on Saturday staged protests in several parts of Haryana and Punjab over delay in paddy procurement. Meanwhile, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey informed said that the procurement will start from tomorrow in both states. The protestors broke barricades and gathered...
Qatar wrapped up its first legislative polls Saturday with no women elected to a representative council that is seen as unlikely to alter the distribution of power in the emirate.
The vote was for 30 members of the 45-strong Shura Council, a body with limited powers that was previously appointed by the emir as an advisory chamber.
Male candidates were elected in all 30 of the seats up for election, the interior ministry's election committee reported, despite 28 women initially being cleared to run in the polls.
The results raise the prospect that the emir will use his 15 direct appointments to the council to right the imbalance.
New York [US], October 1 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that an "urgent" international response is needed to prevent the crisis in Myanmar from becoming a "catastrophe" in the heart of Southeast Asia and beyond. Guterres conveyed this message in a report to the UN General Assembly (UNGA)...
Myanmar's junta has said it was unlikely an ASEAN special envoy tasked with facilitating dialogue in the coup-hit country would be allowed to meet ousted pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations has been under global pressure to help resolve the crisis in member state Myanmar, where more than 1,100 people have been killed in post-coup violence according to a monitoring group.
Brunei Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof, who was selected as the bloc's envoy in August after lengthy wrangling, has called for full access to all parties when he visits.
But a junta spokesman told AFP on Thursday it would be "difficult to allow for meetings with those who are facing trial."
A top US official called Friday for Pakistan to take action against all extremist groups ahead of a visit to Islamabad, which has sought reconciliation with militants both at home and in Afghanistan.
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will meet on October 7-8 with officials in Pakistan, which has long faced US accusations of playing a double game in Afghanistan where the Taliban swept back to power in August.
"We seek a strong partnership with Pakistan on counterterrorism and we expect sustained action against all militant and terrorist groups without distinction," Sherman told reporters.
"Both of our countries have suffered terribly from the scourge of terrorism and we look forward to cooperative efforts to eliminate all regional and global terrorist threats," she said from Switzerland, her first stop on a trip that will also take her to India and Uzbekistan.
The Philippine president says he will prohibit Cabinet officials from attending an ongoing Senate inquiry on suspected irregularities in massive government purchases of medical supplies in a brewing constitutional crisis.President Rodrigo Duterte told Cabinet members in a televised meeting Thursday night that he'll issue a written order barring them and other officials, including three secretaries dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, from attending the inquiry.The tough-talking president accused critical senators of using the televised hearings to gain political mileage ahead of next year’s national, local and congressional elections. He said Sen. Richard Gordon, who leads the inquiry, has failed to...
British army tanks have been sent out to deliver fuel to dry petrol stations as the United Kingdom grapples with an historic shortage of lorry drivers - linked to Brexit visa rules - that has seen turbulent scenes of violence and looting. Panic has intensified at service stations, where drivers...
Washington [US], October 1 (ANI): Underlining the big takeaways from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent US visit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed that "discussions in Washington have opened up many more new possibilities". Speaking at a virtual event organised by US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Thursday, Jaishankar said:...
Qataris are gearing up for inaugural legislative polls on Saturday that are a symbolic democratic step for the autocratic Gulf region but are unlikely to alter the monarchy's balance of power. The Shura will be allowed to propose legislation, approve the budget and recall ministers.
