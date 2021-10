As Bill Thielbahr and I discussed a bench on the Idaho Falls Greenbelt, we were approached by a local woman. Since we were at the bench donated to the City of Idaho Falls by the Idaho Falls Gem and Mineral Society, she assumed that we might know a little about rocks. Little did she know that Thielbahr, a geologist, has been chasing and identifying rocks most of his life and probably has liquid silica running through his veins and maybe a stone or two hidden in his body.

IDAHO STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO