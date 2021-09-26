High School Football Week 5 Recap

I went 12-2 on my picks this past Friday which puts me at 49-19 on the season. My biggest mistake was thinking that Westside was going to upset TL Hanna. I saw Westside a few weeks back, but I am realizing now that the Byrnes defense made the Westside offense look a little better than I thought they were. TL Hanna shut down the Rams attack and the Yellowjackets were proficient on the offensive side of the ball as well. TL Hanna showed on Friday that they are still one of the best teams in the state.