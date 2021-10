In what seems to be a wide-open year for anyone in the ACC to win the conference, the Pittsburgh Panthers have just as good a chance as anyone in the ACC. The main reason why Pitt has that good of a chance is Pitt’s QB Kenny Pickett, the fifth-year senior, and the current No. 27- ranked 2022 draft prospect according to CBSsports.com.

