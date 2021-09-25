Column: Equality is not enough to address the systemic issues in our society

I am the product of what has been called "a broken home," as if a window got cracked or a dish were dropped. "Broken" doesn’t really begin to capture the experience, so I invite you to take a step back into your childhood and reflect on the following scenario. You’re 6 years old. You’re at home, at night. Your parents are arguing, again. There’s drug use, again. There's a harsh knock on the door. It’s the police asking to open the door, again. Your dad strikes your mom and he’s arrested, again. Your mom is taken to the hospital and you are taken away to a new place: a different room, a strange place, it’s dark out. You’re frightened, confused; you just want your mom or dad. That’s unlikely to happen for a very long time, if at all. Many new people will now come and go in your new life for the next couple of years.

