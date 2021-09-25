CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, IN

Column: Equality is not enough to address the systemic issues in our society

Herald Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfessor Charles Trzcinka objects to Indiana University’s websites moving from a goal of “equality” to a goal of “equity,” decrying the shift as a “loyalty oath.” (Sept. 19, 2021, Bloomington Herald-Times Guest Column) The closest I can find to an oath is the “symbolic pledge” in the community engagement portion of the website of the Office of the Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Multicultural Affairs. The voluntary pledge is not an oath, and few would dispute the appropriateness of the commitments it seeks.

www.heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
davisvanguard.org

Guest Commentary: Closing Our Eyes Will Not Address Systemic Racial Bias

Racial bias in charging and sentencing criminal defendants in Yolo County is an acknowledged problem that we must address head-on. A year ago Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig attempted to publicly shame Tracy Olson, the Yolo County Public Defender, when she pointed out that Yolo County’s 3% black population made up 23% of the custody spots in Yolo’s Jail, clear evidence of systemic racial bias. At that point DA Reisig tried to convince us that Olsen’s statistic did not mean what it clearly means, that on his watch there is systemic bias in Yolo County, as there is across the country.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
The Independent

What a ‘pro-life’ doctor said at the abortion hearing today was unacceptable, medically and morally

On Thursday, the House Oversight and Reform Committee held a hearing on abortion access in the country, discussing in particular the recent six-week abortion ban enacted in Texas. Numerous individuals provided testimony, including Democratic Representative Cori Bush; Gloria Steinem; the co-founder of the Reproductive Justice Movement, Loretta Ross; We Testify abortion storyteller and Texas Equal Access Fund worker, Maleeha Aziz; Dr Ghazaleh Moayedi, a Texas OB-GYN and abortion provider; and Dr Ingrid Skop, a member of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists.And surprise, surprise: The anti-choice doctor told a story littered with inaccuracies.It would have been easy...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Mountain Democrat

Guest column: Tragic murder highlights broken criminal justice system

Kate Tibbitts can’t make this plea to you. She can’t cast a vote or call a legislator or sign a petition for change. She can’t install a security system or add another deadbolt to her Sacramento home. Kate Tibbitts is dead. She was raped, murdered, her pets killed and home set on fire by a transient career criminal. Her innocent life ended in horror. Her death, while heartbreaking, is not surprising. Kate’s tragedy can be traced back to political trends and liberal policy decisions that, if not reversed, will leave a longer trail of victims behind.
SACRAMENTO, CA
huntnewsnu.com

Column: Political discourse on social media continues to divide society

From standing up for tax reform to social and racial justice, there’s a time and place for it all. In recent years, politics began to infiltrate aspects of society where it never belonged. This, in turn, promotes the spread of negativity and toxicity worldwide. It appears that no one can escape politics, no matter where they turn.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
City
Bloomington, IN
Bloomington, IN
Society
Lancaster Online

School nurses deal with COVID-19 issues, care for our children [column]

Professionally, I am privileged to teach nurses advancing their education, and currently I am teaching a graduate course in an online leadership and management program. My students are nurses working in various settings. An ultimate aim of my graduate course is to encourage nurses to ponder their professional contributions. My...
EDUCATION
Aspen Daily News

Ireland: There aren’t enough milk cartons to track our missing

It appears from the detailed census 2020 data released last month that Pitkin County may have lost as many as 1,000 residents to a bad count last year. So far, about 850 “missing persons” have been identified as “undercounted” and there may be more as detailed work continues. Fortunately, our...
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Las Cruces Sun-News

A society worn out by a sterile system

It's like he could sense it before I could. My typically happy-to-tag-along son was dragging his feet to leave for a routine follow-up appointment. He told me that he was afraid of it taking a zillion hours. Last time, I told him, it was barely a half-hour. This time, he was right.
HEALTH
Herald Times

Column: There are 25 kids in Monroe County waiting for a CASA

I am the product of what has been called "a broken home," as if a window got cracked or a dish were dropped. "Broken" doesn’t really begin to capture the experience, so I invite you to take a step back into your childhood and reflect on the following scenario. You’re 6 years old. You’re at home, at night. Your parents are arguing, again. There’s drug use, again. There's a harsh knock on the door. It’s the police asking to open the door, again. Your dad strikes your mom and he’s arrested, again. Your mom is taken to the hospital and you are taken away to a new place: a different room, a strange place, it’s dark out. You’re frightened, confused; you just want your mom or dad. That’s unlikely to happen for a very long time, if at all. Many new people will now come and go in your new life for the next couple of years.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#American Indians#Latin Americans#Equal Opportunity#Indiana University#The Office Of The
McDowell News

Column: Losing our grandchildren, and finding them again

In some North Carolina houses, this is a time of empty rooms and empty spaces. Children, so long ever-present, are now suddenly gone away to college. Even though they knew the day was coming, there is great emptiness in their homes and in their hearts. This is true especially for parents, but also for grandparents, even though all knew that the day was coming.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Minnesota Reformer

Time to change how we assess students, schools — Opinion

Minnesota is in full back-to-school mode, and just weeks earlier, the Minnesota Department of Education released the reading, math and science results from the 2021 Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments (MCAs). The MCAs showed what educators, families and policymakers already knew: existing opportunity and achievement disparities got worse during COVID-19. As both a parent and an educator, […] The post Time to change how we assess students, schools — Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
EDUCATION
Lancaster Online

We need to restore the hope our kids lack [column]

I experienced something truly devastating last Sunday. It was the first day of my synagogue’s youth education program for the year. Our sixth and seventh grade class will be studying Israel and Palestine. They will be looking at certain grassroots peacemaking organizations and trying to identify a way toward peace.
KIDS
seillinoisnews.com

One professional license issued in Equality during Q2

There was one professional license issued in Equality during the second quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). These licenses will lapse if they are not renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation...
EQUALITY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
ABC 33/40 News

UA to address COVID-19 issues in underserved communities

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBMA) The University of Alabama has received more than $4 million to improve health care equity in underserved communities. According to leaders at UA's Center for Economic Development, the COVID-19 pandemic exposed many health disparities across Alabama. A project called, Equitable Neighborhoods Initiative, will work in 15 communities across the state to address COVID-19 concerns while also establishing a support system to deal with future health problems.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Herald Times

Letter: H-T stories, guest column praised

I’m writing to say how impressed I’ve been this last week with your newspaper. Three items, in particular, caught my eye. One was Laura Lane’s “Jury awards $600,000 to son of woman who died after in 2012 outpatient surgery." I have no particular interest in the subject, but it held my attention anyway and included good details such as the size of the contingency fee.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
newyorkschooltalk.org

NYC Educator Says, “Enough! Who Will Teach Our Neediest Children?”

I am exhausted. Stressed. Frustrated. Sad. The “back and forth” with the vaccine mandate for educational staff is just ridiculous. Three days before the “official“ start of school, the mayor proclaimed that CBO Pre-K teachers and staff who were contracted with the DOE would have NO testing option. We would be forced to get the jab, no ifs, ands or buts about it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wmay.com

Housing Navigator Hired To Address Homelessness Issue Locally

A Springfield man is taking on a new role aimed at helping people get out of homelessness more quickly… or to avoid winding up homeless in the first place. Several local agencies, including the Heartland Continuum of Care, Helping Hands, and the Springfield Housing Authority, have teamed up to hire Nick Dodson as a Housing Navigator. The role of the Housing Navigator is to work with landlords and property managers and identify processes to find safe, suitable housing for those who are homeless or at-risk. The position is being funded initially with money linked to the COVID response by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Variety

Paxton Smith Passionately Advocates for Abortion Rights at Power of Women

Paxton Smith, who made headlines in June when she gave a valedictorian address at her Texas high school and switched up her speech to call for abortion rights after Texas passed the heartbeat bill, received a standing ovation when taking the stage at Variety’s Power of Women event presented by Lifetime on Thursday. Smith was at the event on behalf of A Is 4, a non-profit that uses the arts to destigmatize abortion, as well as WRRAPS, the Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance project. The current freshman at University of Texas at Austin spoke about excelling in school to create her own path...
ADVOCACY
Herald Times

Golarz: 'The poor you shall always have with you'

I worked in communities of poverty for many years — month after month. Still vivid are memories of rot, decay, of rats, and roaches, of bare unpainted walls, and piles of discarded, soiled clothing and bedding. But of all of these distressing memories it is the look of abandoned dreams, and hopelessness in the faces of the young mothers of those communities, that most haunts me.
ADVOCACY
Washington Times

The left’s climate path to remaking our society into a communist utopia

A new UN climate report reveals why this fall could be the most decisive one for the future of America. The report, entitled “Nationally Determined Contributions Under the Paris Agreement,” assesses progress in nations’ promises to cut emissions since the 2015 Paris Climate Accord. The keyword being “promises,” not actual emissions cuts.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy