McIlroy sits out then suffers during dismal Ryder Cup

Americans Xander Schauffele, the Tokyo Olympic champion, and US PGA playoff winner Patrick Cantlay face Europe's Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy in Friday's opening foursomes session of the Ryder Cup. Pairings revealed at Thursday's opening ceremony unveiled the lineup for the first session of the 43rd biennial match play showdown between holders Europe and the United States at Whistling Straits. Europe talisman Poulter and four-time major winner McIlroy, who combined for a foursomes point at Paris in 2018, go off last against Schauffele and Cantlay. "This is going to be another special match," Poulter said. "It's about putting points on the board. We've done that a lot for Team Europe and we're going to do it again."

GOLF ・ 9 DAYS AGO