Schmid passes top-ranked Sam Houston over Central Arkansas

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Eric Schmid threw four touchdown passes and defending national champion and No. 1 FCS-ranked Sam Houston held off Central Arkansas 45-35. Schmid left the game with 9 1/2 minutes left after absorbing a hard hit that was ruled as targeting. He returned to finish the drive with Ramon Jefferson running in from 5 yards out and Schmid throwing for the two-point conversion and a 42-28 lead. Schmid threw all of his touchdown passes in the first half as the Bearkats took off to a 31-7 lead. Breylin Smith threw four touchdown passes but had two picks for Central Arkansas. Central Arkansas’ Hudson had 11 catches for a career-high 181 yards and two TDs.