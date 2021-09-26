Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Sept. 17-23)
Mecklenburg County inspected these restaurants from Sept. 17 to 23:. • Osaka, 3531 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Matthews – 88 Violations include: Employee turned faucet off with bare hands after hand-washing; employee washed hands at prep sink; raw chicken was stored over raw fish while raw shrimp was stored over vegetables in walk-in cooler; black soil residue was on barrier inside ice machine; some foods weren't held cold enough; rice container didn't have discard time label; and spray bottle of cleaner wasn't labeled.www.thecharlotteweekly.com
Comments / 0