CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mecklenburg County, NC

Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Sept. 17-23)

thecharlotteweekly.com
 6 days ago

Mecklenburg County inspected these restaurants from Sept. 17 to 23:. • Osaka, 3531 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Matthews – 88 Violations include: Employee turned faucet off with bare hands after hand-washing; employee washed hands at prep sink; raw chicken was stored over raw fish while raw shrimp was stored over vegetables in walk-in cooler; black soil residue was on barrier inside ice machine; some foods weren't held cold enough; rice container didn't have discard time label; and spray bottle of cleaner wasn't labeled.

www.thecharlotteweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccines for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO — California will become the first U.S. state to require Covid-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person in a mandate that could impact millions of students. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the coronavirus shot will be added to 10 other immunizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mecklenburg County, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
City
Matthews, NC
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
City
Pineville, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Mecklenburg County, NC
Food & Drinks
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Pelosi sets end-of-October deadline for infrastructure vote

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Saturday set a new deadline of Oct. 31 for the House to pass the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. In a "Dear Colleague" letter released on Saturday, Pelosi said that “more time was needed” to pass the infrastructure bill along with the larger, $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package after scrambling over the past two days to get enough votes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mint#Vegetables#Meat Market#Raw Fish#Food Drink#Matthews Mint Hill Road#Cottage Express
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy