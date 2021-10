A new membership plan is being added to Nintendo Switch Online. This new membership will include an N64 collection, similar to what we saw with the NES & SNES. Additionally, a Sega Genesis collection will be added as well. Wireless N64 and Sega Genesis controllers will also be available for purchase. The new membership plan lanches later October 2021, and but no pricing has been announced.

