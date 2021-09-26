Special Weather Statement issued for Beaver Island and surrounding islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 14:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-25 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Cheboygan, northwestern Presque Isle, Emmet and Charlevoix Counties through 1045 PM EDT At 914 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Nine Mile Point to 16 miles northwest of Fishermans Island State Park. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Nine Mile Point around 925 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Fishermans Island State Park, Charlevoix, Forty Mile Point, Ironton, Bayshore, P H Hoeft State Park, Petoskey, Horton Bay, Rogers City, Young State Park and Boyne City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH