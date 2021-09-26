Packed stands: Big crowds, new field highlight crosstown soccer matches

NORTH MANKATO — The parking lot was overflowing, the crowd was large and noisy, and the new artificial turf field at the Caswell North Soccer complex glistened under the lights.

After a year off because of a pandemic, Pack the Stands returned Saturday, and the soccer was as spectacular as the setting.

“It’s wonderful,” Mankato West boys coach Dan Blaisdell said. “It’s really what Mankato needed. It was made to host big games like this.”

The Mankato East girls started the doubleheader with a 2-0 victory over the Scarlets, which was an important tiebreaker when it comes time to seed the field for the section tournament in a couple of weeks.

The nightcap was a 1-0 victory for the West boys, who scored on Caspar Olseth’s free kick from just outside the box with 2:07 to play.

“We always expect a lot of people, and our student section is always good,” said East junior Ella Huettl, who scored both goals. “But I was really happy to see a large crowd.”

East goalkeeper Izzy Schott, who returned after missing 3 1/2 games because of a concussion, made some nice saves early to keep West off the board.

“She was solid,” East coach Lizzy Vetter said. “She’s been off for a while so I expected a few bobbles, but she came up big for us.”

With 11:21 to play in the first half, Kenzie Keller made a cross to Huettl, who was just a few feet out from the goal when she popped the ball in. A couple of minutes later, Daevya Gagnon banged a long shot off the crossbar.

Less than two minutes into the second half, Huettl struck again. Gagnon took a shot that goalkeeper Anne Schill stopped, but the ball deflected right to Huettl, who was charging the net and converted the rebound.

“We really needed to score that first one,” Vetter said. “That totally changed how we could play the rest of the game. That gave us momentum and energy to keep going.”

Schott finished with 12 saves, while Schill had seven saves.

The Cougars (9-2) are tied with Rochester Century on top of the Big Nine at 6-1. The victory also puts the Cougars in good position to be the top seed in the section tournament.

East hadn’t defeated West since 2012, though the teams tied last season. West is now 8-3-1, 5-2-1 in the Big Nine.

The boys game featured several good scoring chances throughout the game, but nothing got past East’s Owen Quist and West’s Drew Smook in the first half.

Quist was spectacular in the second half as the Scarlets (9-2, 6-2 in Big Nine) boomed several good shots at the East net.

“I felt like we had the majority of the possession,” Blaisdell said. “But the longer you go without scoring, you get concerned that they’re going to sneak behind you and get one.”

Finally, with 2:07 to play, Olseth was taken down just outside the left corner of the box. Earlier in the game, he shot at the near post so East (6-4-1, 4-3-1) set up the wall to defend that side. He looked to the far post and saw an alley and found the lower part of the net.

“We had so many chances,” Olseth said. “You just have to keep trying and get a little better the next time.”

West had a 15-8 advantage in shots, with Quist making 14 saves and Smook getting the shutout.

Olseth said the new turf made his shot easier, given the flat run-up and the predictable spot to kick. It capped a great night of soccer, venue and atmosphere for the annual Pack the Stands.

“It was fun to have a really big crowd and then do something cool for them,” Olseth said. “Our opponents and their fans really wanted to win, too, but it was nice that we didn’t let that happen.”

Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.