Seneca Falls home catches fire Saturday morning

A housefire in Seneca Falls is currently under investigation.

On Saturday morning several departments responded to a home on County House Road and discovered the basement on fire.

A child was inside when the fire happened and was treated at Geneva General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The road closed and neighbors evacuated from their homes.

There are no additional details available at this time.

