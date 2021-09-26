CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

Seneca Falls home catches fire Saturday morning

FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
A housefire in Seneca Falls is currently under investigation.

On Saturday morning several departments responded to a home on County House Road and discovered the basement on fire.

A child was inside when the fire happened and was treated at Geneva General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The road closed and neighbors evacuated from their homes.

There are no additional details available at this time.

10-year-old dies after being treated for COVID

A ten-year-old boy has died from COVID-19. The child, from Texas, was infected with the virus, hospitalized, and then released before he died. His cause of death remains under investigation, and he was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. His family was unaware of the diabetes beforehand. The child, from Nueces...
Geneva man arrested after violating order of protection

A Geneva man was arrested after violating an order of protection. On Sept. 25, Geneva Police arrested Ronald Green Jr., 60, of Geneva, for criminal contempt in the first degree. Green allegedly entered the apartment of a protected party, violating a duly issued order of protection. This was the result...
Utica man arrested following armed carjacking

On Sept. 29 State Police arrested a man that stole a vehicle by carjacking before fleeing on foot into a wooded area. Jonathon J. Grico-Wolak, 30, of Utica, was arrested for DWAI-drugs, criminal impersonation in the second degree, several traffic violations, robbery in the first degree, two counts of menacing in the second degree, reckless endangerment, and grand larceny in the fourth degree.
