IRS is denying certain credits on tax return refunds; find out what to do if you received a notice

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G1lt9_0c8EWc9A00

The IRS this year has already sent out 11 million refunds to taxpayers with a “math error” notice.

This means they changed the amount owed in taxes or refunds. This doesn’t mean there was necessarily an error, and there is a time limit to bring attention to a notice sent that a taxpayer believes is incorrect.

This year, the notices mainly went to filers that sought the Recovery Rebate Credit.

The credit is for individuals to file for if they felt they did not receive the amount of COVID relief funding they were entitled to.

The notices let taxpayers know they were wrong and the rebate was not allowed.

Taxpayers then have 60 days to object to the notice.

Comments / 3

