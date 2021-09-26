Everything Matt Campbell said after Iowa State's loss at Baylor
Iowa State opened its 2021 Big 12 campaign with a 31-29 loss at Baylor on Saturday. The loss puts Iowa State at 2-2 with one-third of the regular season complete. Iowa State's defense got off to a slow start in the loss and allowed three consecutive touchdowns to start the game. Offensively, Iowa State scored on its opening drive but went several drives without entering the red zone. Iowa State scored its second touchdown in the game with under a minute to play in the third quarter.247sports.com
