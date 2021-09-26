CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Husky Stadium More Energized Before Saturday's UW-Cal Game

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 7 days ago

Ninety minutes before kickoff on Saturday for the University of Washington-California football game and their Pac-12 opener, Husky Stadium was noticeably festive and energized than the week before, with more cars in the parking lot and more boats moored along the shoreline.

Riding in four busses across the 520 bridge from Bellevue, the Bears arrived first at 4:15 p.m., disembarked wearing serious, stern faces and quietly headed for the visitors' locker room.

Fifteen minutes later, the Huskies drove up in three busses coming from the same direction of suburbia, walked a party-like gauntlet of cheering fans, cheerleaders and band members and headed straight for the field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zoDrw_0c8EVO1J00
Husky busses arrive at 4:30 p.m., two hours before kickoff.  Dan Raley

With a half-dozen Cal players stretching, walking around and watching this now Husky tradition, UW players lined up on the east goal line to the strains of Bow Wow by Snoop Dogg booming through the public-address system and walked arm in arm to midfield.

A few of the Bears weren't all that impressed by the show of UW unity, smirking as they saw everything unfold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DvlVv_0c8EVO1J00
Cal players enter Husky Stadium. Dan Raley

More fans were in the stands an hour before kickoff than for the Arkansas State game the previous weekend, notably students, who begin attending classes this coming week.

Outside, everything seemed to be running smoothly for fans entering the facility with new COVID-19 mandates requiring proof of vaccination or a positive test within 72 hours of the game.

Well before the busses arrived, 500 high school cheerleaders practiced a collective routine for halftime before giving way to the Husky band and then joining it in formation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rTdKO_0c8EVO1J00
Husky Stadium hours before kickoff. Dan Raley

Wide receiver Rome Odunze, who missed the first three games, is a possibility to play against Cal. He was in uniform and came out early with the quarterbacks and wide receivers.

The Seattle late-afternoon weather was warm and sunny, with no chance of lightning.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HuskyMaven

Huskies Won't be Fooled by Jonathan Smith — They Know the Guy

Jonathan Smith, with his pudgy facial features and a receding hairline, looks more like a bawdy Oregon State football fan rather than the Beavers' made-to-order head coach. He seemingly could be clutching a beer and a hotdog and screaming insults rather than flipping through a playbook, twirling a whistle and acting reverent.
CORVALLIS, OR
HuskyMaven

Beavers Might Pick on UW Secondary in Constant Transition

The suddenly fearsome Oregon State football team, fresh from a complete demolition of USC on the road — an impressive feat no matter who's coaching the Trojans — might be expected to use a similar tactic against Washington. Run the ball down the Huskies' throats. After all, the Beavers picked...
CORVALLIS, OR
HuskyMaven

Culp Takes Big Gulp, Has to be Another Otton for the Huskies

Cade Otton had started at tight end in 27 consecutive games for the University of Washington, 30 overall, when the public-address announcer supplied the lineups for last weekend's game against California. "At tight end, Devin Culp." Huh?. Text messages immediately arrived in the Husky Stadium press box urgently asking the...
NFL
HuskyMaven

4th and Inches Podcast: Taking a Closer Look at the Beavers

On Saturday night, the Washington Huskies will play their first conference road game since 2019 because of pandemic schedules and past cancellations. It won't be an easy trip. The Huskies (2-2 overall, 1-0 Pac-12) will face an inspired Oregon State team (3-1, 1-0) coming off a historic 45-27 triumph over USC in Los Angeles, the Beavers' first in 61 seasons.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
Bellevue, WA
Sports
Seattle, WA
College Sports
Local
Washington College Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Bellevue, WA
Football
City
Bellevue, WA
HuskyMaven

What Happens When Ex-UW Coaches Turn Into Opponents

They know where to go for lunch in Montlake, where all the bathrooms are, the playbook, the Huskies' innermost thoughts. They're the most dangerous kind of college football opponent — the former University of Washington coach or assistant coach who comes back as the head man representing someone else, trying his darndest to show up his one-time employer.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Williams Made UW Play of the Season But It Wasn't His Top Hit

Safety Cam Williams was the guy who was all bandaged up, with both of his hands wrapped tight after he injured them at different times in Saturday's game against California. However, it was Bears tailback Damien Moore, who was left on the ground, on his hands and knees, in obvious pain, no longer holding the football and ultimately needing to be helped off.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bow Wow
Person
Snoop Dogg
HuskyMaven

4th and Inches Podcast: A Cal Review and Look Ahead

It was the tale of halves for the University of Washington football team on Saturday night. Over the first 30 minutes against the California Golden Bears, the Huskies moved the ball with ease and went into the break up 21-10. In the second half, the UW offense failed to keep...
COLLEGE SPORTS
HuskyMaven

Husky Defensive Back Target Decommits from Arizona State

Larry Turner-Gooden, a University of Washington defensive-back target, recently disclosed on social media he is re-opening his recruitment after decommitting from Arizona State, which could put the Huskies back in the mix. The 6-foot, 180-pound player from Bishop Alemany High School in Calabasas, California, who has more than 30 offers,...
CALABASAS, CA
HuskyMaven

2 Years Apart, Huskies' Gordon Experienced his Career High and Low Against Cal

Kyler Gordon is why you stay patient with a struggling young football player, why you permit him to make mistakes and be humbled, and how it can turn out right for everyone. Twenty-four months ago against California at Husky Stadium, the freakishly gifted University of Washington cornerback from Mukilteo, Washington, was a redshirt freshman who was starting his second game for the Huskies when he got targeted and lit up in the closing minutes of the Pac-12 game.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Husky Stadium#Uw#Bears#American Football#Uw Cal Game#Pac 12#Cal#Husky Maven#Twitter
HuskyMaven

Newton Sat Out Cal Game With Injury, Expected Back for Beavers

Richard Newton was in uniform and seemingly ready to play on Saturday night against California, but the University of Washington running back never stirred from the sideline. Fans and media members, who similarly saw him sit out two games last season for what was described as a coaching decision, assumed the worst.
NFL
HuskyMaven

Powell Makes Bears Pay on Field, Hopes to Make UW Pay for Him

The Washington-California football game began on Saturday night with redshirt freshman Mishael Powell in the starting lineup at cornerback, front and center, fully aware he was going to get picked on all night. Midway through the second quarter, little-used freshman Javon Forward lined up at H-back to lead the blocking...
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Husky Sideline of Inactive Players Was Star-Studded

Trent McDuffie wore jeans and had a white towel in his hands at all times. Zion Tupuola-Fetui stood on a sideline bench and had a towel around his neck. Cade Otton presumably watched the game at home with his wife. On Saturday night, the University of Washington football team in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
HuskyMaven

Pac-12 Power Rankings and a Daschel UW-OSU Prediction

Nick Daschel remains a sports-writing fixture In Oregon and Southwest Washington for nearly three decades, spending the past 13 years working for the Oregonian. Even if he wanted, Daschel couldn't leave now — the Oregon State football team is turning relevant again. He's watched Jonathan Smith begin to turn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
HuskyMaven

Husky Fans, You Can't Hurt John Donovan — He's a Mets Fan

Predictably John Donovan doesn't read or hear anything that you or I might say about him. The University of Washington offensive coordinator, like most of the people connected to this football team, prefers to operate out of a cocoon, insulated against the alternating criticism or faint praise sent in his direction from week to week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
HuskyMaven

Pac-12 Releases Composite Basketball TV Schedule

The Pac-12 Conference released its men's basketball schedule and it features 210 league-related games on national and regional TV, with the rebuilding University of Washington team appearing just three times on ESPN2 or ESPN/U and three more on FS1. All other Husky games will be shown on Pac-12 Networks, with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
685
Followers
727
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy