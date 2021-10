Round Rock may not have many high-rise buildings yet, but the Fire Department is getting prepared for when it does. The city's five-story fire training center was recently equipped with an air replenishment system that can help firefighters train to battle blazes in high rises. The 12-story Kalahari Resorts was built with the firefighter air replenishment system, or FARS. The system uses a permanently installed standpipe to deliver an instant and constant supply of air to firefighters in large structures during a fire or any emergency where air quality is compromised. It can be used to fill firefighters' air bottles in two minutes or less.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO