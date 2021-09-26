Once A Stage Coach Stop In The 1880s, Blue Wing Saloon Restaurant In Northern California Is A Unique Dining Spot
Good food, good drinks, good company – what else could you possibly need? This rustic restaurant in the historic town of Upper Lake delivers on all fronts. First built in the 1800s when the town was a stage coach stop, Blue Wing Saloon pays homage to the area’s history by serving up great food in an old-fashioned setting. Your meal here is bound to be a memorable one, so stop on by and get ready to dig in!
Located in Upper Lake, Blue Wing Saloon's story began back in the 1880s when it first opened when the town was a stage coach stop. It quickly became a popular watering hole among travelers, but was unfortunately torn down during Prohibition.
However, that wouldn't be the last that Upper Lake saw of this beloved spot. The saloon was rebuilt to match an 1870s-era bar back, complete with an expansive black walnut bar, original redwood wainscoting, and other historic touches that harken back to the saloon's authentic interior and exterior.
In the tradition of Blue Wing's roots, the saloon focuses on hearty pub fare, complemented with local wine and beer. The menu is loaded with comfort food, like fish and chips, BBQ pork ribs, burgers, and wings.
Sourcing ingredients from local farms and vintners whenever possible, Blue Wing Saloon will make you see "pub grub" in a whole new light. Served on the restaurant's shade-covered patio or the year-round heated veranda, it's easy to see why the saloon is so renowned in the community!
Of course, no saloon is complete without a lengthy selection of libations. Blue Wing carries a variety of local wines and craft brews in addition to specialty cocktails like the Mendo Sour, "Low Gap" Old Fashioned, and Spiced Pear Sparkler.
The living is always easy at Blue Wing Saloon, where you'll often be treated to live music while you dine. Be sure to stop by for music at Sunday brunch, Sunday supper jazz, or Monday night blues for a memorable meal that's also entertaining.
Blue Wing Saloon in Upper Lake pays homage to a simpler time. Come on in and have a drink the next time you're around - you'll be welcomed with open arms! Visit the saloon's website for more information, including the full brunch, lunch, and dinner menu.
