Once A Stage Coach Stop In The 1880s, Blue Wing Saloon Restaurant In Northern California Is A Unique Dining Spot

If you’ve spent enough time exploring Northern California, then you probably know that it’s always those last-minute spots that you didn’t actually plan for that end up making the biggest impression. Although you can’t exactly plan spontaneity, you can definitely plant the seeds for it. One destination that you’ll want to have on your radar is the High Bluff Overlook. It requires a slight detour to find it, but once you do, you’ll be blown away by the beauty that it has to offer. If you find yourself in the area, plan to scribble this place in – you won’t regret it.

