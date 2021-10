Arlington, TX— The streak is OVER! Arkansas defeats Texas A&M 20-10. The Razorbacks have swept the state of Texas! The Hogs improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2003. It’s been nine games, ten years since the Razorbacks have been able to celebrate a victory over Texas A&M. Since the Aggies joined the Southeastern Conference they have had the Hogs number winning each game since 2012.