SAM PITTMAN – (HEAD COACH) Pittman returns to Athens for the first time as the head coach of the Razorbacks. He was Georgia’s offensive line coach for four seasons and eventually became the associate head coach under Kirby Smart. Pittman was an integral part of why Georgia was able to start recruiting so well and develop offensive line talent during his four seasons. Now, he has Arkansas playing their best football in quite some time. The Razorbacks are 4-0 and are coming off of a huge win against Texas A&M in Dallas. Even though he will be the opponent on Saturday, expect Pittman to get some cheers from the Georgia faithful.

