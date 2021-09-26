CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Great Falls, MT

CMR takes down West, Senior gets past Great Falls in AA volleyball

By Ryan Connell
KULR8
 7 days ago

GREAT FALLS - In the biggest test yet for the CMR Rustlers volleyball team, they answered the call with a four set win over Billings West on Saturday afternoon. After falling behind 19-10 in the opening set, CMR rallied around some good serving to come back and win the first set 25-23. The Rustlers carried that momentum into the second set, and behind great plays from seniors Lauren Lindseth and Tennisen Hiller they won it 25-10.

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Billings, MT
Sports
City
Great Falls, MT
City
Billings, MT
Great Falls, MT
Sports
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric City#Aa#Cmr Rustlers#Broncs#Bison

Comments / 0

Community Policy