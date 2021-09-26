CMR takes down West, Senior gets past Great Falls in AA volleyball

GREAT FALLS - In the biggest test yet for the CMR Rustlers volleyball team, they answered the call with a four set win over Billings West on Saturday afternoon. After falling behind 19-10 in the opening set, CMR rallied around some good serving to come back and win the first set 25-23. The Rustlers carried that momentum into the second set, and behind great plays from seniors Lauren Lindseth and Tennisen Hiller they won it 25-10.