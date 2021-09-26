CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

What's in the $3.5 trillion spending bill?

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN’s Tom Foreman takes a look at what’s in the massive tax and spending bill that would expand education, health care and childcare support, address the climate crisis and make further investments in infrastructure.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

Related
Shore News Network

Democratic $3.5 Trillion Spending Bill Calls Mothers Both ‘Lactating,’ ‘Birthing’ Individuals

Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending package refers to mothers as both “pregnant” and “lactating” individuals on 11 separate occasions. Though the spending package specifically mentions the word “mother” three times and the word “maternal” 50 times, the spending bill avoids gendered language and refers to “pregnant, lactating, and postpartum individuals” on 11 other occasions when discussing maternal health conditions or concerns.
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

Yellen throws cold water on trillion-dollar coin solution for debt ceiling stalemate

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday said "the only way" to avoid a default on the U.S. debt is for Congress to pass legislation to raise the debt ceiling, throwing cold water on the radical idea of minting a trillion-dollar coin to get around the politically difficult vote. Rep. William Timmons, a Republican of South Carolina, asked Yellen to comment on the idea. He said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi "gave oxygen" to the proposed trillion-dollar coin when she mentioned it during a press conference on Wednesday. Timmons asked Yellen to "please tell me this is not a legitimate policy proposal." In response, Yellen said: "I believe that the only way to handle the debt ceiling is for Congress to raise it and show the world, financial markets and the public that we're a country that will pay our bills." However, in a question from Rep. Sean Casten, Democrat from Illinois, Yellen said she would support legislation to remove the requirement for a vote on the debt limit by Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spending Bill#Infrastructure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
floridianpress.com

Senate Parliamentarian Blocks Democrat’s Immigration Amnesty Plan On $3.5 Trillion Spending Bill

Senate’s parliamentarian ruled that Democrats can’t use their $3.5 trillion tax and spend budget bill to include their immigration amnesty plan to provide a pathway to citizenship to millions of illegally immigrants, dealing a fatal blow to President Biden and progressives the clearest path forward and to overcome Republican opposition via the budget reconciliation package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Why October 19 could be a catastrophic day for the US economy

New York (CNN Business) — The United States could be just weeks away from defaulting on its debt for the first time ever. The $28.4 trillion debt limit was reinstated August 1. Since then, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been keeping the nation's finances afloat by using emergency accounting maneuvers. Known as "extraordinary measures," these steps allow the government to borrow additional funds without breaching the debt ceiling.
ECONOMY
CNN

America could be hit with a debt downgrade for the first time since 2011

New York, NY (CNN) — Fitch Ratings warned Friday that the fight in Washington over raising the debt ceiling could force the firm to downgrade America's AAA credit rating. "The failure of the latest efforts to suspend the U.S. federal government's debt limit indicates that the current stand-off could be among the most protracted since 2013," Fitch said.
ECONOMY
saintpaulrepublicans.us

Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with the Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness

Disclaimer: Usually I put this at the bottom of the article, but to make it clear the opinions of the Videos are theirs only. I’m just providing them the opportunity to help you inform yourself about your health. Those politicians out there to include Joe Biden and all the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates scoffed at the Vaccine President Trump was working on. They said it would take 5 years to perfect it through trials but now they are pushing that same vaccine on the population to the point of violating your civil rights and proposing to put you in an internment camp and seizing your property if you refuse. It seems I went to bed one day in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and woke up in Nazi Germany. Readers, watch the videos and decide on your own without threats what to do about your health, remember the Democrats like to say, “My Body, My Choice?” Well tell them that when you choose to openly resist, or get the jab it’s your life. ~~ Publius Jr.
SCIENCE
CNN

CNN

664K+
Followers
102K+
Post
548M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy