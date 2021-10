While this is likely not a surprise to a lot of people out there, we’re still glad to have the news: The Witcher has been officially renewed for a season 3!. Today, Netflix themselves happily confirmed this news, even though we have more than two months to go still until the premiere of season 2. Just in case you’re wonder why they’ve opted to unveil this news right now, it more than likely has to do with the show’s international success. This has already shown itself to be one of the most-popular shows on the platform, to the point that there is already a prequel show in the works, as well.

