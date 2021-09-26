CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Questions to ponder as pandemic continues

Daily Item
 6 days ago

In pondering how you are doing in the midst of this pandemic, you know that none of our lives are back to normal. I have difficulty remembering exactly what normal life was like two or three years ago, before we heard of COVID-19. But masking and social distancing were things we didn’t worry about. We were able to visit family and friends at their homes or as needed in the hospital or nursing facility. We went out to dinner, shows, or events. If we became ill and had flu symptoms it wasn’t cause to panic, get tested, quarantine, worrying about ending up in the hospital perhaps even in ICU on a ventilator or worse, in the morgue.

CBS19

The effects the Pandemic continues to have on travel nurses

TYLER, Texas — There is no doubt the impact our healthcare workers have taken during the pandemic. It includes a greater reliance on traveling nurses to make sure our local hospitals have enough staff. Dr. Rhonda Tressa Moore, a transitional nurse executive currently serving East Texas, was once a travel...
McDonald commentary: Pandemic poses sticky questions of mandates, jobs and public health

No doubt about it, we’re living through a confusing, uncertain and rancorous time — in large part because of the coronavirus pandemic and attempts to curtail its spread. Take, for example, the proposed vaccine mandates. Democrat President Joe Biden announced mandates requiring up to 100 million Americans to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine or lose their jobs. Republicans immediately screamed about unconstitutional federal intrusion and unlawful government overreach. Under the mandate, private companies employing 100 or more people must require workers to be vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. If they don’t, the companies will face hefty fines.
JUANITA HUGHES: Continuing to navigate a global pandemic

As The Virus continues in its vicious journey around the globe, every day brings a fresh awareness of the damage it has caused, is still causing, and will continue to cause. It seems to know our weaknesses…physical, mental, emotional, and yes, even spiritual. It attacks from all sides, and in our frustration, we respond with a mixture of that great river in Egypt, Denial, and, on good days, with hope. Some of us choose to be indifferent, falling back to the carefree advice, “Ignore it, and it’ll go away.” Others admit that it’s out there, somewhere, but they prefer to take their chances, breathing mask-free, gathering randomly with others, and avoiding all consideration of medical intervention involving a needle. And then there are the rest of us. And even with that stipulation, we seem to straddle that ominous fence, some following different versions of “the science.” (Some of this may resemble science fiction. We hesitate to scoff at that, since over the past few decades, much of what was once termed science fiction has come to be fact.)
Eyewitness News

Answer Desk: Questions continue to swirl over potential vaccine passports

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Questions about the potential for vaccine passports continue to swirl around. The governor’s office said they’re still just in the early stages of looking at this, but they invite questions about how it would work in Connecticut, including, should natural immunity from infection count toward mandates.
Sentinel & Enterprise

Emerson Hospital doctor answers questions about pandemic

CONCORD — With students back in school, the rapid spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus, and allergy and flu season upon us, people have a lot of questions about how to stay safe during this phase of the pandemic. Scott Paparello, chief of infectious diseases at Emerson Hospital, answered some of the questions that are on the minds of many.
WHSV

Pandemic continues to affect lifestyle and wellness, experts say

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 16 states now have an obesity rate of 35% or higher. Experts are linking heightened rates of obesity with pandemic-related lifestyle changes. “For a lot of people, the pandemic just totally changed their lives....
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Powell Tribune

Local efforts to combat hunger continue amid pandemic

For years, people have helped themselves to vegetables from Powell’s Community Garden, robbing those who tend the plots of their hard-earned produce — and typically getting away with it. But Patty Paulsen, who helps oversee the garden, received an unexpected Facebook message this summer: A local woman confessed to stealing the garden’s lone cabbage, and offered to help weed the plots in return.
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
MedPage Today

We Know the Manner of Gabby Petito's Death. But What's the Cause?

Social media makes voyeurs of us all, drawn to watching strangers perform their unpolished, imperfect online lives. There is something especially familiar -- even intimate -- about people-watching at a time when, for our own safety, we are forced to maintain social distance. But when people live their lives in the public eye, their deaths, too, can become public.
