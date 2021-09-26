Questions to ponder as pandemic continues
In pondering how you are doing in the midst of this pandemic, you know that none of our lives are back to normal. I have difficulty remembering exactly what normal life was like two or three years ago, before we heard of COVID-19. But masking and social distancing were things we didn’t worry about. We were able to visit family and friends at their homes or as needed in the hospital or nursing facility. We went out to dinner, shows, or events. If we became ill and had flu symptoms it wasn’t cause to panic, get tested, quarantine, worrying about ending up in the hospital perhaps even in ICU on a ventilator or worse, in the morgue.www.dailyitem.com
