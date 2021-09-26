Questions to ponder as pandemic continues

As The Virus continues in its vicious journey around the globe, every day brings a fresh awareness of the damage it has caused, is still causing, and will continue to cause. It seems to know our weaknesses…physical, mental, emotional, and yes, even spiritual. It attacks from all sides, and in our frustration, we respond with a mixture of that great river in Egypt, Denial, and, on good days, with hope. Some of us choose to be indifferent, falling back to the carefree advice, “Ignore it, and it’ll go away.” Others admit that it’s out there, somewhere, but they prefer to take their chances, breathing mask-free, gathering randomly with others, and avoiding all consideration of medical intervention involving a needle. And then there are the rest of us. And even with that stipulation, we seem to straddle that ominous fence, some following different versions of “the science.” (Some of this may resemble science fiction. We hesitate to scoff at that, since over the past few decades, much of what was once termed science fiction has come to be fact.)

