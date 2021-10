Backstrom talks to media, Caps trim roster to 37 players before heading to Philly for Saturday night date with Flyers, more. Down The Road A Piece - The Caps embark upon their first preseason road journey on Saturday when they make a quick hop up to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers. It's the first of three straight road games for the Capitals, who will visit New Jersey on Monday and Boston on Wednesday before facing the Flyers again in Friday in D.C. in their exhibition finale.

NHL ・ 7 HOURS AGO