Fashion Brands That Have Been Accused Of Racism
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Systemic racism is so pervasive that it is even ingrained into clothing and the fashion brands that make them. Case in point: Gucci sent the internet into a fiery rage back in 2019 when it debuted the release of its new turtle neck sweater that resembled blackface. Social media users and fashion fanatics alike gasped in horror to see the fashion powerhouse promoting the turtleneck, donning a pair of Sambo-esque red lips. They were even more offended by how much the hideously designed piece of attire would cost them. $899, if you’re wondering.newstalkcleveland.com
