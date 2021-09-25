Fashion Brands That Have Been Accused Of Racism

When Peter Middleton launched his label Wythe at a trade show in January of 2020, the response was better than he could have hoped for. The holy trinity of Japanese retailers — Beams, United Arrows, and Ships — all expressed interest in carrying his collection of classic American sportswear sprinkled with just a hint of sepia-tinged nostalgia. . He’d won the approval of stores spoken about with hushed reverence in menswear circles, and that carry clothing that tells a story. All this seemed to bode well for the fledgling brand, and Middleton could count a win right out of the gate. “I was like, ‘Holy shit, I’ve made it!,’” Middleton told me last week.

