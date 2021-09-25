CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fashion Brands That Have Been Accused Of Racism

By Shannon Dawson
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Systemic racism is so pervasive that it is even ingrained into clothing and the fashion brands that make them. Case in point: Gucci sent the internet into a fiery rage back in 2019 when it debuted the release of its new turtle neck sweater that resembled blackface. Social media users and fashion fanatics alike gasped in horror to see the fashion powerhouse promoting the turtleneck, donning a pair of Sambo-esque red lips. They were even more offended by how much the hideously designed piece of attire would cost them. $899, if you’re wondering.

975thefanatic.com

High Fashion Brand, Balenciaga Collabs With Fortnite

The lines between high fashion and video games continue to blur as Spanish haute couture house, Balenciaga collaborates with Fortnite. With the partnership comes an entire event that adds yet another experience to the game. This time instead of a concert, you can shop till you drop in the limited “Strange Times” hub. Balenciaga joins the likes of Gucci and Louis Vuitton as luxury brands that have made gaming-centric products.
BUSINESS
WWD

Sustainable Fashion Accelerator Hub Seeks to Green Up Paris Brands

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Just in time for Paris Fashion Week, the French capital is officially inaugurating a new space that bills itself as Europe’s largest sustainable fashion accelerator hub. Backed by industry heavyweights including Kering, a founding partner; LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and The Woolmark Company, La Caserne is home to 40 brands and also aims to become a hub for entertainment, with a large inner courtyard, a vegetarian restaurant, a rooftop bar and a ballroom.More from WWDDonald Trump Visits Louis Vuitton Factory in TexasLouis Vuitton's Architectural HabitOuterknown S.E.A. Jeans Launch at Ron Herman,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionista.com

Must Read: Will Smith Covers 'GQ,' Are Brands Still Overhauling the Fashion Calendar?

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday. Will Smith covers the November issue of GQ in a winter-appropriate Loro Piana sweater. For the cover story, Smith sat down with GQ contributor Wesley Lowery for a candid conversation about finding freedom as a middle-aged man and his upcoming films. Smith also opened up about his forthcoming memoir, in which he dives into several important relationships and his adventures in self-actualization. {GQ}
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

The slow fashion brand changing the face of the high street

Becoming ever more environmentally conscious, we’re always considering the ways to make our new season shopping habits more friendly to the planet – and our wallets. Enter Baukjen: founded in 2012, this contemporary womenswear label has a strong focus on environmental, ethical and sustainable style. The brand is a certified B Corp with a focus on designing and producing clothing for a sustainable future. A firm favourite with fashion’s A-list including Sarah Jessica Parker and Alexa Chung, the brand’s collections are defined by timeless, carefully crafted clothes that empower women and the planet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
94.3 Lite FM

Three-Quarters of All Fashion Brands Failed a Recent Sustainability Analysis

Three-quarters of the fashion industry received a failing grade during a recent sustainability index, exposing the massive carbon footprint of the fashion market. Environmental NGO Stand.earth just released a report that analyzed 47 of the top fashion brands for its Fossil-Free Fashion Scorecard, concluding that 35 companies would receive an 'F' grade for energy efficiency and a clean energy supply chain. The organization also pointed out that some of the worst offenders were fashion giants including LVMH, Under Armour, Prada, and Lululemon.
ENVIRONMENT
GQMagazine

Plagues. Floods. Fashion. What It’s Like to Launch a Brand During the Apocalypse

When Peter Middleton launched his label Wythe at a trade show in January of 2020, the response was better than he could have hoped for. The holy trinity of Japanese retailers — Beams, United Arrows, and Ships — all expressed interest in carrying his collection of classic American sportswear sprinkled with just a hint of sepia-tinged nostalgia. . He’d won the approval of stores spoken about with hushed reverence in menswear circles, and that carry clothing that tells a story. All this seemed to bode well for the fledgling brand, and Middleton could count a win right out of the gate. “I was like, ‘Holy shit, I’ve made it!,’” Middleton told me last week.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: The Second Yeezy Drop Is Here, Vittoria Ceretti Gives Rare Insight Into A Day In Her Life, Bottega Veneta’s New Journal, And More!

The second drop of Yeezy Gap is here. The Yeezy Gap sweatshirt launched today, exclusively online, in six colors. The so-called “Perfect Hoodie” is available for $90 or $70 for adults or kids, respectively, and comes in a 100% double-layered cotton. It’s reported that the rapper’s 10-year deal with Gap is worth $1billion. Not bad considering he was once a shop assistant in a Chicago Gap store as a teen himself. To really drive home the news, Gap’s official Instagram account appeared to have archived all page content on Wednesday, save for six images of the new sweatshirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Autumn Adeigbo Raises Nearly $3 Million for Nameplate Fashion Brand

Autumn Adeigbo has had a very good year. After the fashion designer secured approximately $1.3 million in investments a little over a year ago and set up shop in Los Angeles, she went from a “one-woman show” to a team of four, increased revenues by 400 percent and attracted the attention of celebrity fans — such as Mindy Kaling, Gwyneth Paltrow, Selma Blair, Kerry Washington and poet Amanda Gorman — while quadrupling her Instagram following (currently at 21,000). She is about to launch her collections at Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus and was asked to join the Council of Fashion Designers of America.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Cardi B Goes Green in Zip-Up Bonnet Top and Pleated Heeled Pants at Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B’s latest outfit brought monochrome dressing to a new level at Paris Fashion Week. The “Money” rapper stepped out this morning in a an all-green look. The emerald-toned ensemble featured a skintight zip-up top, which included sleeves that extended into gloves and a ruffled bonnet. Cardi B accented the bold piece with matching sunglasses, which featured rimless bottoms. For footwear, Cardi B killed two birds with one stone — and simplified her dressing routine in the process. The “Hustlers” actress tucked her top into a pair of pleated high-waisted pants, which came with attached shoes. Though they couldn’t be fully seen...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
nawmagazine.com

Can luxury fashion brands ever really be inclusive?

Luxury goods tend to be associated with exclusivity rather than inclusivity. But thanks to the universal scrutiny of social media and consumer activism, high-end brands are under increasing pressure to be seen as companies who care. Write Paurav Shukla, and DIna Khalifa. Some have spent large sums on initiatives which...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Parish Fashion Week returns after virus hiatus

Women in sunglasses and body-hugging designs sashayed down a sleek, black runway beneath an Eiffel Tower glowing orange in the night.Wisps of fringe swished from the hem of a lemon-yellow creation, its model clutching a shiny handbag adorned with safety pins.The eyes of the couture world were fixed even more than usual on France s always-chic capital in recent days, as designers showed off their latest work for Paris Fashion Week after going mostly virtual for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.While most of this season's 97 shows remained online as the country recovers from another wave of COVID-19...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NYLON

Cardi B Is Getting Plenty Of ‘Fits Off At Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B is back in Paris, so you know the rapper will be serving plenty of looks during her stay. The star arrived at the French fashion capital at the start of Paris Fashion Week, making an appearance at the opening of the Thierry Mugler, Couturissime exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs. Designer Manfred Thierry Mugler personally asked for Cardi’s attendance at the event, and she obliged with a showstopping look from the Mugler archives — specifically its Fall 1994 “Le Cirque D’Hiver” collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Everything You Need to Know About the Shoes at Paris Fashion Week: Balenciaga’s Crocs, Loewe’s Broken Egg Heels + More

As Paris Fashion Week heats up, here is everything you need to know about the shoes — from the runway to the the showrooms to the street. Plus, the collaborations you can’t miss. Saturday, Oct. 2 On the Runway: Balenciaga Balenciaga’s spring ’22 presentation during Paris Fashion Week consisted of two parts: a photocall on a Hollywood-style red carpet, with appearances from Cardi B, Elliott Page, Lewis Hamilton and more, wearing the new collection, as well as a movie premiere starring The Simpsons. The line included several accessory debuts and updates, including The Space Shoe, which is made from single mold alternative and  the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Camila Cabello Gets Edgy in Bold Hoodie Dress & Platform Combat Boots at Paris Fashion Week

Camila Cabello brought some edge to Paris Fashion Week. The “Don’t Go Yet” singer was spotted leaving L’Oreal’s runway show this morning, wearing a blue textured hoodie dress. The cobalt blue set featured an all-over pointed texture, as well as a midi-length skirt and hooded top. To beat the chill of the French fall season, Cabello layered the cozy garment with a padded black jacket with a fur-lined hood. The singer’s look was complete with shiny silver hoop earrings, as well as several silver rings. Though Cabello’s outfit was already an edgier style than we’ve seen her previously wear, her footwear continued...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Offset Is Living His Fashion Dream at Paris Fashion Week

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B and Offset have taken Paris Fashion Week by storm. The couple have made the most of their visit to the city, sitting front row at fashion shows, shopping, socializing and turning every appearance into a capital-F fashion moment. They also walked the runway together, which doubled as a red carpet, at the Balenciaga show Saturday night. Taking in the Lanvin show the next morning, the Atlanta-based rapper told WWD it was a “crazy” experience.More from WWDFront row at Balenciaga RTW Spring 2022Roger Vivier Brings Fantasy Back to Paris Fashion WeekBeautiful People RTW...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Naomi Campbell steals Lanvin show at Paris Fashion Week

Yet again, Naomi Campbell stole the show at Paris Fashion Week. The 51-year-old runway veteran trod the boards of Lanvin’s flower-themed collection Sunday to screams from guests in a dramatic black cloak.Here are some highlights of the day's 2022 spring collections:LANVIN’S FLOWER POWERFlowers are a natural touchstone for spring. Lanvin was the latest house to use florals this season, designer Bruno Sialelli employing them with aplomb. It gave vibrancy, humor and a contemporary feel to this fresh morning collection.Gently structured garments, which were crisp but moved fluidly, made sure the collection began with a minimalist mood. Following that came...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Masters the Monochrome Trend in the Silkiest Butter Dress & Suede Pumps

Dakota Johnson gave her go at one of 2021’s biggest trends out in New York last night. Arriving at the SVA Theatre amidst the New York Film Festival, the upcoming star of “The Lost Daughter” opted for a monochrome fashion moment. The look kicked off with a silk high-neck dress from Rodarte, complete with winged sleeves and a high-leg slit. The ensemble also included a black leather clutch bag adorned with a stitched emblems. On her feet, the actress elevated the look further with color coordinating pumps. The pointed-toe heels included a rounded vamp and a stiletto boost. Color-coordinated attire has quickly become...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Cardi B Has the Eye of the Tiger in the Wildest Skirt & Sheer Thigh-High Stockings

Cardi B had the eye of the tiger with her latest Paris Fashion Week look. The “WAP” rapper joined Offset for a night on the town today in wild attire. Cardi B’s look, in particular, tucked a semi-sheer black turtleneck top into a statement skirt, coated with a depiction of a tiger across the high-slit silhouette. The rapper also included a spiked beret hat and sheer thigh-high stockings. When it came to footwear, Offset showed off his own footwear style in Maison Margiela Tabi boots with a hoof split toe. Cardi B, who gave birth to her second child with Offset just weeks ago,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

