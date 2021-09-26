Brazilian investment bank plans to release digital currency offering
BTG Pactual, an investment bank in Brazil has decided to take a big step to advance in the digital currency market. It is an effort to break the distrust on the part of investors and take advantage of the expansion of a segment that is still in its infancy. The Brazilian bank ranks among Latin America’s largest investment banks and offers wealth management, corporate lending, asset management, and sales and trading services.coingeek.com
Comments / 0