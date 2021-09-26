CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazilian investment bank plans to release digital currency offering

By David Abel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTG Pactual, an investment bank in Brazil has decided to take a big step to advance in the digital currency market. It is an effort to break the distrust on the part of investors and take advantage of the expansion of a segment that is still in its infancy. The Brazilian bank ranks among Latin America’s largest investment banks and offers wealth management, corporate lending, asset management, and sales and trading services.

