Wolfpack players discuss double-overtime win over Clemson
The NC State football team got its long-elusive win over Clemson Saturday evening in Carter-Finley Stadium, beating the Tigers 27-21 in double overtime. It was the Pack’s first win over Clemson since 2011, as Devin Carter made a spectacular catch in the back of the end zone in double overtime for the game-winning score. The defense followed that up with a huge stop, clinching the win over the Tigers as the fans poured onto the field.247sports.com
Comments / 0