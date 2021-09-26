Wolfpack players discuss double-overtime win over Clemson

--- Opening statement from PJ Fleck. Just a gutsy win for us. It was a very hard week, you know, the leader of our defense goes down, got some guys banged up in practive. But we got to get some guys back, get them healthy to performance. Our defense did a good job limiting explosive plays, and that was gonna be the name of the game, especially with weather conditions and what they were doing defensively. With Daniel Jackson and Mike Brown-Stephens, some of you are going to have to step up and make big plays down the field and we were able to do that.

