'The curse is over': Doeren discusses Pack's 2OT win over Clemson

By Alec Sawyer
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NC State football team got a monumental win inside Carter-Finley Stadium Saturday night, beating No. 9 Clemson 27-21 in double overtime in an instant classic. It was the Pack’s first win over the Tigers since 2011 and the first of the Dave Doeren era, as NC State matched Clemson’s seven points in the first overtime before Devin Carter scored the game-winning touchdown and the defense got the game-winning stop in double overtime.

