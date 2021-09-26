CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears vs. Browns: 5 things to watch in Week 3 matchup

By Sean Hammond shammond@shawmedia.com
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Browns have not beaten the Bears since Oct. 9, 2005. Much has changed, though, since they last met in 2017. Cleveland drafted quarterback Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 pick the following spring. The biggest change might be this: The Browns are good now. Cleveland made its first...

The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Working Out Former 1st Round Pick

On Thursday morning, the NFL world learned that the Cleveland Browns are reportedly working out a former first-round pick. According to a report from Kimberley Martin, the Browns are working out former Alabama star Reuben Foster. The news comes after Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was listed as questionable on Wednesday.
NFL
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Justin Fields
Look: Browns Player Smacks Chiefs Coach On Sideline

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns are opening the 2021 NFL regular season in a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round playoff game. Unsurprisingly, tensions are already high in Kansas City. A Browns player has been ejected from the game for smacking a Chiefs assistant coach on the sideline....
NFL
Emily Mayfield Has A Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns lost a tight one to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. With the final score of 33-29, the Browns were leading the majority of the game before the Chiefs elevated their level of play and the Browns made costly mistakes. All of this spells heartbreak for...
NFL
Browns Game Sunday: Browns vs Bears odds and prediction for NFL Week 3 game

The Cleveland Browns play against the Chicago Bears in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL Season. Here’s a look at the betting info and a prediction for the game. The Cleveland Browns are fresh off their first win of the season as they got it done against the Houston Texans. They didn’t win as easily as expected but they still had a 10-point victory, sending the Texans home following a 31-21 win.
NFL
Dawgs By Nature

Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns: Week 3 TV Listings

The Week 3 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Chicago Bears will air on FOX at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Ohio Coverage: All of Ohio will get to see the game. In Northeast Ohio, the game will appear on WJW (Channel 8). National Coverage: The Browns are the...
NFL
#Bears#Bengals#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#Acl
Everything we know heading into Bears' Week 3 game vs. Browns

The Chicago Bears will battle the Cleveland Browns, where rookie quarterback Justin Fields will make his first NFL start. The Bears are coming off a 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, where Chicago’s defense forced four turnovers in the victory. While Fields had some expected rookie mistakes replacing Andy Dalton in his first significant action, Fields got an entire week of preparing as the starter and should fare better.
NFL
Sports
NFL Week 3 | Cleveland Browns vs. Chicago Bears Preview

Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan and John Kosko of Pro Football Focus breakdown the NFL Week 3 | Browns vs. Bears Preview. Garrett Bush and John Kosko also recap the Browns Week 2 matchup with the Houston Texans. The Browns are coming off a 31-21 Week 2 victory over...
NFL
Cleveland Browns vs. Chicago Bears: Preview, point spread, how to watch

CLEVELAND — *Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. One week removed from their 31-21 victory over the Houston Texans (1-1), the Cleveland Browns (1-1) will host the Chicago Bears (1-1) at FirstEnergy Stadium. What follows is everything you need to know about the...
NFL
5 bolder predictions for Bears’ Week 3 contest vs. Browns

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for a Week 3 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, where they’ll be looking for their 10th straight win against an AFC opponent. While Cleveland presents as a challenging opponent, there are areas of weakness to be exploited. And if Chicago can rise to the occasion on offense, defense and special teams, perhaps they might be able to sneak out a win.
NFL
The Top Five Browns Quarterbacks of All-Time!

You’d be forgiven for thinking it’s too early to have Baker Mayfield on this list, let alone ahead of both the fan-favorite and legend, Bernie Kosar, as well as the last QB to win a championship with the Browns in Frank Ryan. However, I’d argue that Mayfield will end up being the QB to bring a championship back to Cleveland. I sincerely believe Baker belongs here and very well has the potential to reach the top of this list in the future. Baker is already fifth in both Passing Yards (11,895 at the time of writing) and Passing TDs (77 at the time of writing), and could possibly move up in both categories by the end of the season. Baker Mayfield was thrown into a similar position as Tim Couch, but he came out on the other side and lived to see a playoff berth. Mayfield’s machismo, leadership and persona has helped propel the Browns to serious contenders and looks primed to continue ascending Cleveland through the upper echelon of the NFL.
NFL
