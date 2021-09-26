Arriola scores 2 goals as DC United beats FC Cincinnati 4-2

Josh Wolff has been looking for Austin FC to show some discipline and will all season. Moussa Djitté and McKinze Gaines brought it. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO