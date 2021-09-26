CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arriola scores 2 goals as DC United beats FC Cincinnati 4-2

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON -- Paul Arriola scored two goals, Steven Birnbaum added a goal and an assist and D.C. United beat FC Cincinnati 4-0 on Saturday night. Arriola tapped in a cross by Julian Gressel to open the scoring in the seventh minute, Birnbaum flicked in a header off a free kick by Gressel in the 21st and before Arriola blasted a one-touch shot - off a deflected ball-in by Gressel - to give D.C. United (11-11-4) a 3-0 lead in the 41st minute.

