CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tapia can’t stop-ee-a the bleeding, Royals lose 5-1

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Royals waste Jon Heasley’s excellent start. First, let me pause for a moment to complain about FanGraphs. They are my first resource whenever I want to check some baseball stats. I like their website and the way things are organized. But their information about Jon Heasley completely left out his curveball. It’s a sensational pitch, or at least it was tonight. So I’m sorry I didn’t mention it in the gamethread preview. As you might have guessed based on that preamble, Heasley was very good tonight. He ended up pitching 5.1 scoreless innings while striking out three and walking two. The lack of strikeouts, if it continues, will likely jeopardize his future as an effective major league starting pitcher but, for tonight, he was plenty good enough. He was helped out with a couple of double-play balls but you have to credit the pitcher for inducing those grounders, too. He was relieved with one out in the sixth inning by Domingo Tapia. Tapia’s ERA coming into this game was under 2.00 and.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
MLB

La Russa: White Sox 'can’t lose the edge'

The White Sox will start the American League Division Series on Oct. 7. Before then, with a week to go in the regular season, manager Tony La Russa doesn’t want to see the team lose its edge. After the series against the Indians, the White Sox will play a makeup...
MLB
orioleshangout.com

O’s Can’t Catch The Phillies, Lose 4-3

Trailing 4-2 entering the 8th inning Wednesday night, the Baltimore Oriole tried to mount a comeback. They fell short, however, only scoring one run and ultimately falling to the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3. Austin Hays (1 for 3, 1 double, 1 run scored, 1 RBI, 1 BB) walked with one out...
MLB
Santa Maria Times

Cabrera drives in 4 runs as Tigers top Royals 5-1

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera drove in four runs, including a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning, and the Detroit Tigers downed the Kansas City Royals 5-1 on Saturday. Jeimer Candelario supplied a run-scoring double for the Tigers, who have won five of six. Jonathan Schoop had two hits...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals
Daily Camera

Rockies can’t close the deal, lose to Dodgers in 10 innings

The big stage proved too big for the Rockies. With a chance to throw a gut punch to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ bid for their ninth straight National League West title, the Rockies blew a 5-3 lead and ultimately lost, 7-5, in 10 innings Thursday afternoon at Coors Field. With...
MLB
Viva El Birdos

Can’t Stop ‘Em: Cards Top Cubs, 8-5, Set Franchise Record with 15 Straight Wins

The Cardinals came into Saturday looking to set the franchise record for consecutive wins after sweeping Friday’s doubleheader in Chicago. Jon Lester got the start for the Redbirds and struggled a bit through five innings, yielding four runs (three earned) on eight hits and three walks but striking out six. The Cardinals’ defense came up huge with four double plays that limited the Cubs’ scoring opportunities, one of which was wild enough to fit the storyline of the winning streak. Adrian Sampson started for the Cubs and gave up just two runs in six innings, but the Cardinals’ offense piled on against Chicago’s bullpen, notching six more runs to lift the Cardinals to an 8-5 win that made history.
MLB
Birmingham Star

Mariners can't afford slip-up against Royals

After spoiling Jonathan Heasley's major league debut Friday night, the Seattle Mariners will pursue another road victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. The Royals (66-81) and Mariners (79-68) will square off in the second game of a three-game series with Seattle looking to keep its postseason hopes alive while Kansas City focuses on the future.
MLB
True Blue LA

Dodgers pitchers can’t stop the bleeding in loss to Rockies

Pitching has carried the Dodgers all season, which made Wednesday night’s clunker a surprise. The usually reliable Walker Buehler and Alex Vesia had particularly rough nights in a sloppy 10-5 loss to the Rockies. The Dodgers scored five runs for the ninth time in 10 games. But for the first...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston Globe

Cards can’t lose: St. Louis win streak reaches 14

The surging St. Louis Cardinals emphatically matched a team record with their 14th straight win on Friday night, pounding the Chicago Cubs, 12-4, in the second game of doubleheader behind Tyler O’Neill’s three-run homer and a pair of solo shots by Lars Nootbaar. Harrison Bader added a solo drive, double...
MLB
Daily Herald

Cubs get best of Lester, but bullpen can't stop Cards streak

A topic of conversation on the St. Louis side after the Cardinals extended their winning streak to 15 in a row was a meeting on the mound with starter Jon Lester in the fifth inning. The former Cubs left-hander was losing some steam on his fastball, and Cardinals manager Mike...
MLB
NBC Sports

Why Burrell can't stop raving about Giants prospect Matos

The Giants are in the best of both worlds right now. They have exceeded expectations this season as legitimate World Series contenders. Every step of the way, their future continues to look even brighter than the present thanks to a rising farm system. Luis Matos is a big reason why.
MLB
Chicago Sun-Times

Cubs can’t stop Cardinals from extending winning streak to 15

A quality start from Adrian Sampson and back-to-back two-run innings in the third and fourth from the offense weren’t enough for the Cubs to stop the Cardinals from winning their franchise-record 15th consecutive game Saturday. The Cubs’ 8-5 loss was decided by late-inning baserunning, good and bad. For the bad,...
MLB
chatsports.com

Cleveland Browns tabbed as team that ‘can’t afford to lose’ in Week 3

FanSided named five NFL teams that can’t afford to lose in Week 3 and the Cleveland Browns made the list as they host the Chicago Bears. It’s never good to call a Week 3 contest a must-win, but is that what the Cleveland Browns are facing?. According to Josie Rohach...
NFL
Daily Times

Heritage can't stop Central running game in blowout loss

Heading into Heritage’s Region 2-5A matchup with Knoxville Central, the Bobcats’ stout receiving corps, — with multiple players already over 100 yards receiving on the season — appeared to be the Mountaineers’ main threat. But when the two teams took the field Friday, it was Central’s running game that quickly...
FOOTBALL
chatsports.com

Tigers 5, Royals 1: The battle cats were back on Saturday night

The Battle Cats were back on Saturday night, with Miguel Cabrera in the starring role. After a close fought game through five innings, the Tigers took the lead and poured it on while the bullpen tied up the Royals, evening the series with a 5-1 victory. Tarik Skubal got off...
MLB
KVOE

Detroit outscores Royals 5-1

The Detroit Tigers outscored the Kansas City Royals 5-1 Saturday. The Royals and Tigers wrap up their season series Sunday afternoon. Kris Bubic will be the starting pitcher for the Royals. The first pitch is set for 11:10 am. We will join the game in progress following the First United Methodist Church service.
MLB
chatsports.com

COVID-19 restrictions can’t stop Nevada football

Restrictions for COVID-19 are still in effect, and Nevada Wolf Pack football continues to try their best to follow guidelines. With a roster of 112 athletes, being in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions can be difficult. Last season, games did not have any fans in the stands, and fewer games were played—this season, however, there will be fans and a full schedule.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy