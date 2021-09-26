Tapia can’t stop-ee-a the bleeding, Royals lose 5-1

The Royals waste Jon Heasley’s excellent start. First, let me pause for a moment to complain about FanGraphs. They are my first resource whenever I want to check some baseball stats. I like their website and the way things are organized. But their information about Jon Heasley completely left out his curveball. It’s a sensational pitch, or at least it was tonight. So I’m sorry I didn’t mention it in the gamethread preview. As you might have guessed based on that preamble, Heasley was very good tonight. He ended up pitching 5.1 scoreless innings while striking out three and walking two. The lack of strikeouts, if it continues, will likely jeopardize his future as an effective major league starting pitcher but, for tonight, he was plenty good enough. He was helped out with a couple of double-play balls but you have to credit the pitcher for inducing those grounders, too. He was relieved with one out in the sixth inning by Domingo Tapia. Tapia’s ERA coming into this game was under 2.00 and.