Do something nice day isn’t until October 5th, but here’s a chance today to start the ball rolling. Many of us have our regular routines of helping a stranger or volunteering. Maybe you drop off donations of clothing, etc. Then there are the monetary donations before December 31st. In Charlotte, North Carolina U.S. Bank is hosting a neighborhood book drive for us to drop off those cool books we have stuffed in the closet collecting dust. Let’s drop off at one of the five Little Free Libraries in Southend. It’s the brainchild created by Glen and Maria Nocik at ACSM and C3 Lab, located in the Charlotte Urban Design Center, located at 1100 South, MAA 1225, SILOS, and The Hub at South End.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO