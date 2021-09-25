Newsom signs bill removing 'alien' from California code

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation on Friday to remove the word "alien" from state codes, arguing the term was discriminatory. The new law will replace "alien" with words such as "noncitizen" and "immigrant," a move Newsom's office said was aimed at "continuing California's commitment to welcoming and diverse communities." The first-term Democrat, who recently prevailed by a wide margin in a Republican-backed gubernatorial recall challenge, said the change would eliminate statutory language of an offensive term and touted the state's treatment of illegal immigrants.