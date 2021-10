Four juveniles have been arrested in connection to multiple incidents around Salina this week. At approximately 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to a residence in the 700 block of E. Ash Street for the report of several juveniles trespassing on the roof, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. When officers arrived, the juveniles ran away.

