Can we get a RB out of portal at this point?

Injuries mounting. Lynn J and Mellusi really hurt this team. Just like Kelly Bryant, Dixon made his choice. Even if it was possible to annul the transfer why would Dabo do it? So Dixon could quit again when he didn't get his way? I have never heard Dabo call someone out like he did Dixon. People defending him say Dabo shouldn't have done it. Why not? Apparently nothing else worked. Maybe he was trying to teach him something. Dixon chose to leave instead of fight for his position.Thankfully we have a room full of backs. It may end up Mafahs redshirt will have to be burned but I'll take that over Dixon at this point.