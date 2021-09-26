Dabo talked up this team for months

Tech imposed their will on us. He knows. He'll adjust. Crazy as it seems for how our offense has been under Dabo, I almost think a two TE look might be an answer. Makes the defense account for an extra blocker, TE's work the middle of the field in passing game. Would help if Galloway would quit dropping balls. We pound it. Opens up the boundary for our taller wideouts. We have to make the defense account with more than just a 3 deep canopy to take away the deep ball and then jamming things up with the other 8 guys.

