Clemson, SC

Dabo talked up this team for months

 7 days ago

Either he has no clue what is going on or he was full of crap bc there is no way this offense looks like world beaters against our defense in practice and then comes out looking like they have all season in games. Starter [351]. TigerPulse: 81%. Posts: 442. Joined:...

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
Matt Nagy makes Chicago Bears starting quarterback announcement

Matt Nagy has been making lots of headlines in recent weeks for all the wrong reasons. The Chicago Bears head coach has been extremely coy about his quarterback position and play-calling, all of which came to a head last weekend when Justin Fields made his debut and the Bears put together one of the worst offensive performances in NFL history. Nagy’s inability to adjust his gameplan according for a new quarterback has a lot of Bears fans wondering if he knows how to get the team back on track.
Buccaneers Make Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Rams in Los Angeles for what’s shaping up to be one of the best games of the regular season. Unfortunately, they’ll be without Antonio Brown. The Buccaneers placed Brown on the COVID/reserve list earlier this week. To make matters...
Dabo Swinney talks using shotgun on play resulting in safety

Clemson nearly allowed Georgia Tech back into Saturday afternoon’s game. In the final seconds, the Tigers were pinned at their own goal line. Running back Will Shipley fumbled the ball in their end zone, resulting in a safety. While the Yellow Jackets could not convert a Hail Mary attempt, it...
College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
Dabo is delusional

Tech imposed their will on us. He knows. He'll adjust. Crazy as it seems for how our offense has been under Dabo, I almost think a two TE look might be an answer. Makes the defense account for an extra blocker, TE's work the middle of the field in passing game. Would help if Galloway would quit dropping balls. We pound it. Opens up the boundary for our taller wideouts. We have to make the defense account with more than just a 3 deep canopy to take away the deep ball and then jamming things up with the other 8 guys.
Dabo

I know the smart football play would be to get the ball and run the clock down. Also, having watched Dabo and his mindset he would be content with that. However, I’d love to see us come back out on offense and air it out and prove a point and continue that into the next game.
Dabo talks Robbie Caldwell into falling on the sword…

This way he doesn’t have to call out TE or put pressure on him through the public. Robbie will ‘retire’ sooner than later or at end of season. Re: Dabo talks Robbie Caldwell into falling on the sword…. The o-line is the problem. So it won’t be falling on the...
Dabo could save this program

By firing Tony Elliott. The buck stops with the coaches. If players (current and future) don’t see action to affect a change then they are going to move on in their search. The time to act is now, not next year or there won’t be a next year. This season is blown and appointing an interim OC could do no worse. No one thinks we’re a top 25 team right now either way and part of the work we’ve got to do is make coaching changes!
Questions for Dabo

@davidhood Let the folks ask some questions that you could pass on to the coordinators and coaches. My first one, What happened to Tempo on the offense? What happened to pre-motion plays, and jet sweeps that kept defenses off balance?
Dabo is at a BIG crossroads this year.

Will he remain loyal (to a fault) to his staff or will he make the necessary hard decisions to keep this program moving forward?. We have sat through the Hatfield, West, and Bowden years and seen frustrating product out on the field. This is not only the worst offense I have ever seen at this program but one of the worst offenses I have ever seen in the Power 5. The defense can't keep carrying the mail every week.
Eli Drinkwitz talks up Tyler Badie's development, Boston College's team and stadium atmosphere

Eli Drinkwitz loves to discuss one of the pleasant surprises for the Missouri offense this season, and that’s RB Tyler Badie. “Tyler’s done a really good job this offseason in embracing his role, trying to gain weight,” Drinkwitz said on the Wednesday SEC coaches media teleconference. “… This year, we’re a little more open, playing to his strengths. We’re excited about his play so far and trying to maintain his momentum.”
Gary Danielson getting called out for CBS broadcast of Ole Miss at Alabama

Gary Danielson receives criticism every week during the “SEC on CBS” broadcast, but that ramps up a notch when Alabama is involved. That was the case again on Saturday when Danielson called the Ole Miss at Alabama game, and plenty of fans accused him of being biased in favor of Alabama on several calls.
Dabo Swinney: 'There's gonna be a lot of things on tape that we got to clean up'

Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising! Support a 100% Clemson-owned business. "Unbelievable effort by our guys-- tremendous heart. We're getting better, but we're still a work in progress. Tonight was an incredibly strange game-- unbelievable situations that came up in the game. Offensively, they absolutely lined up in nothing that we prepared for. They decided that they were going to just play all odd-Double Cloud, play corners up, play overhangs, and make us go everything in between the tackles and give us the opportunity there to do that and just not let us have the big play."
Tim Tebow Reacts To Urban Meyer's NFL Performance

Former Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow has weighed in on the team’s struggles early in the 2021 regular season. The Urban Meyer era is not off to a great start in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are 0-2 on the season, getting blown out by Houston in Week 1 and falling to Denver in Week 2.
