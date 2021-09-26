CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is how to pick gold, silver stocks according to veteran geologists – Exploration Insights

By David Lin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrent Cook and Joe Mazumdar of Exploration Insights join David Lin, anchor for Kitco News, to share pearls of wisdom in the exploration investment business. “You can look at transparency.org about corruption, you can look at the Fraser Institute, there’s a lot of information out there on specific countries about where you want to go into. And, the majors and the mid-tiers all do that, because they want stability of taxes, they want to know that they have the ground, the security of tenure, and so when they actually enter a country, they have to be satisfied that exists. So for me, that’s the best proxy. If I’m exploring in a country that a major, mid-tier or some other people operate, then I’m happier about them being there,” Mazumdar said.

