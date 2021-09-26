CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DJ is terrible. We aren't going to recover with him at QB.

tigernet.com
 6 days ago

Too many players not performing up to standard and we don't put the backups in to see what they can do. Why is #88 still getting opportunities and Lay and Ennis and Briningstool get nothing?

www.tigernet.com

Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields wasn’t pleased with how he played after replacing Andy Dalton in the Chicago Bears’ Week 2 win — but the rookie QB said ‘I’ll be prepared’ to go next week. Will he get that opportunity?

On third-and-9 with the Chicago Bears clinging to a three-point lead Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field, Justin Fields saw “a big, wide hole” open to his left. The rookie quarterback took off, slid through the grasp of Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson and beat defensive end Cam Sample to the first-down marker with 2 minutes, 45 seconds to play. David Montgomery followed with a ...
NFL
tigernet.com

Better QB Kelly B or DJ U

Well, it’s like comparing bad to worse - it depends on the particular game day and a coin flip. Cole Stoudt was better than DJU right now. The Artist Formerly Known as "The FIGHTINGDABOS" Kelly was better with this scheme at the same point in his career but he had...
NFL
tigernet.com

QB run game is essential to what we do

I know the risks with getting DJ hurt, but the offense is the offense. Thanks to UGA, teams are playing cover 2 and daring us to run. We must establish the QB run to get those safeties in the box. Then we can take our shots downfield.
FOOTBALL
NBC Sports

Kyle Shanahan: 49ers aren’t going to play Trey Lance just to get him snaps

Trey Lance played four snaps in the 49ers’ season opener against the Lions. He had three rushes for 2 yards and one pass attempt for a 5-yard touchdown. The expectation from outside the building was an even bigger role in Week 2. But the backup quarterback didn’t get off the sideline Sunday against the Eagles as Jimmy Garoppolo played all 70 snaps.
NFL
The Spun

Tim Tebow Reacts To Urban Meyer’s NFL Performance

Former Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow has weighed in on the team’s struggles early in the 2021 regular season. The Urban Meyer era is not off to a great start in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are 0-2 on the season, getting blown out by Houston in Week 1 and falling to Denver in Week 2.
NFL
tigernet.com

Everyone talking about benching DJ - I think we bench

TE first. While DJ hasn't looked very good, I think the scheme has a lot to do with it. Boring, predictable. When I can tell what's coming next - I'm sure D1 coordinators can also. This blows. Orange Blooded [3101]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 3511. Joined: 1/22/03. Re: Everyone talking about...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
newyorkupstate.com

Bills’ Stefon Diggs knows teams can’t take him away every game: ‘I’m going to shine’

Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills offense exploded for 43 points last week against the Washington Football Team, but it was just a modest afternoon for Stefon Diggs. The first team All Pro pass catcher has yet to go over 100 yards in a game this season, and he’s noticed teams are making it a point to try and take him out of games.
NFL
tigernet.com

Hope DJ doesn't become another Logan Thomas...

At Va Tech? Plenty of time to get better but don't want to hear he is tall or big and that is all... Re: Hope DJ doesn't become another Logan Thomas... Re: Hope DJ doesn't become another Logan Thomas... I suspect you will hear some boos Saturday and they will...
SPORTS
nbcboston.com

Tom Brady Told Charlie Weis He ‘Wasn't Going to Back Up a 5-11 QB' in 2001

Brady on Bledsoe in 2001: 'Not going to back up a 5-11 QB' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Even as an unheralded sixth-round draft pick, there never was a doubt in Tom Brady's mind he would overtake Drew Bledsoe as the New England Patriots' starting quarterback. Legend has it...
NFL
FanBuzz

Brady Quinn Married an Olympic Gymnast & Had 3 Kids

Former NFL football player Brady Quinn has a crazy athletic family. Laura Quinn, his older sister, is married to former Ohio State linebacker A.J. Hawk. Kelly Katherine Quinn, his younger sister, is married to Jack Johnson (the NHL player, not the singer). Quinn himself was a football standout, from his All-American days at Dublin Coffman High School to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
NFL
tigernet.com

DJ…from a former Clemson QB

Yeah, you know it's got to be real bad when you hear that from someone who actually knows, and knows the system. Agree with Tucker....this offense is shades of the boring Tommy Bowden days. One other thought, QBs in high school do not always translate well at the college level, just as college not always at the NFL level. Maybe we need a little more QB competition Mon- Fri. to see if DJ can elevate and look like a leader, rather than a newbie. He looks like he is not in charge, instead of leading the charge.
NFL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Texans’ Deshaun Watson trade chances get renewed life

The Houston Texans lost their starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor in Week 2, but despite that there seemed to be no chance at all the team even considered going with disgruntled and disgraced star Deshaun Watson in his place. After a lopsided Week 3 loss with David Mills at the helm,...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Matt Nagy makes Chicago Bears starting quarterback announcement

Matt Nagy has been making lots of headlines in recent weeks for all the wrong reasons. The Chicago Bears head coach has been extremely coy about his quarterback position and play-calling, all of which came to a head last weekend when Justin Fields made his debut and the Bears put together one of the worst offensive performances in NFL history. Nagy’s inability to adjust his gameplan according for a new quarterback has a lot of Bears fans wondering if he knows how to get the team back on track.
NFL
chatsports.com

Tailgating around Heinz Field is unique, or shall we say ‘terrible’?

When you think of the Pittsburgh Steelers, you think of many things. Super Bowls, a global fan base, the Terrible Towel, and...tailgating?. Yes, just like all 32 NFL teams, the Steelers are known for having some incredible tailgating around Heinz Field before game day. You can talk about all the different sections/parking lots in and around the Heinz Field area who have great, and very traditional, tailgating experiences for fans, but I wanted to help show you about some of the non-traditional tailgating happening every single time the Steelers play at home.
NFL
tigernet.com

DJ =

He could suddenly put things together and be the QB he was against ND. Or he never puts it together and becomes one the most overpaid busts in the. DJ = Developing young QB that could be the next big thing. I am sure hoping so! He could also go...
NFL

