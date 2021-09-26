Three dead, multiple riders injured after Amtrak train derails in Montana

ROBBINS (CBS13) — Two cars collided in Robbins Friday night, killing a 27-year-old man from Vacaville, the California Highway Patrol said. The CHP received several calls just before 9 p.m. regarding a car crash on Highway 113 near Pelger Road. The preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased man was driving southbound on Highway 113 in a Ford Focus when he crossed over the highway’s centerline and sideswiped another car driving northbound. This second car was identified as a Ford F-150, being driven by Rodrigo Ramos Torres, 34, at around 55 miles per hour. After the initial collision, the Ford Focus then struck the leading edge of a trailer being towed by Torres’ Ford F-150. The driver of the Ford Focus was pronounced dead on the scene by the responding CHP officers and has yet to be identified. Currently, it is unknown whether the deceased driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, however, Torres was confirmed to have been sober. The section of Highway 113 where the accident took place was then closed later that night in order to clear the approximate 1,000-foot debris field. The identity of the deceased driver of the Ford Focus will be released by the Sutter County Coroner once he is identified.

