CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

The Challenges Of Vaccinating The World

kmuw.org
 7 days ago

We're going to widen our lens here to talk about how to help the rest of the world cope with this crisis. Almost 50% of the world's population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which doesn't sound too bad when you consider there are more than 7 billion people on the planet. But when you take a closer look at the picture, you see that it's skewed. Citizens of wealthy nations make up an overwhelming proportion of the population of the vaccinated. In most poorer countries, only 2% of the people have received a dose.

www.kmuw.org

Comments / 0

Related
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
ABC 15 News

Unheard Concerns: Thousands blame COVID-19 vaccine for hearing problems

More than 10,000 Americans have reported tinnitus as a possible side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine, and some are now questioning why the FDA and CDC are not taking a deeper look into their claims about hearing problems. Did you experience tinnitus or other hearing issues after getting coronavirus or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
Norristown Times Herald

Thomas L. Knapp: Biden's vaccine mandate isn't about COVID-19

"We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin," President Joe Biden said on Sept. 9 as he announced his plan to require more than 80 million private sector American workers to consent (sic) to a COVID-19 vaccine, or submit to weekly testing, or be fired by companies with more than 100 employees (those companies will be fined $14,000, by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, for each instance of failure to enforce the edict).
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This "Danger" Warning

America has been averaging over 100,000 COVID cases a day for the last four weeks—with no sign of slowing—and more and more children are getting sick. How to stop this, and how can you stay safe, when it seems like not enough people will ever get vaccinated? Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared on This Week With George Stephanopoulos yesterday to issue some seriously essential advice—and a warning. Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

This Is the Only COVID Vaccine That's More Effective Over Time, CDC Says

Though still relatively rare, breakthrough COVID infections have hit tens of thousands of people across the U.S. over the last few months, from celebrities like comedian Chris Rock and actor Hilary Duff to senators and professional baseball players. Research has determined that many different factors, including age and underlying medical conditions, can make someone more likely to catch the virus even after vaccination. But outside factors like the dominating Delta variant and the mere passage of time have seemingly played a part, too—at least for most of the vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
kmuw.org

New York Hospitals Fear Staff Shortages Ahead Of COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

New York, which was once the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, is now racing to figure out how to get all its teachers and medical professionals vaccinated. On Friday, a federal judge temporarily blocked New York City from enforcing mandatory vaccinations for teachers and other school employees. But a state mandate for health care workers is still set to go into effect tomorrow. And now Governor Kathy Hochul may declare a state of emergency and mobilize vaccinated National Guard members to replace the tens of thousands of employees who will not be vaccinated before the Monday deadline.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
kmuw.org

The Vaccine Mandate For Healthcare Workers Means Hospitals Are Losing Staff

Starting today, all health care workers in New York state must be vaccinated for COVID-19 or potentially lose their jobs. When state health officials announced the vaccine mandate, they said there would be no exemptions on religious grounds. A federal judge temporarily blocked that rule, setting up a legal showdown between public health and religious freedom. As North Country Public Radio's Ryan Finnerty reports, the debate has sparked protests and labor shortages for at least one hospital.
HEALTH SERVICES
Slate

The For-Profit World of Religious Vaccine Exemptions

For the past few weeks, Ruth Graham has been logging on to Telegram, the encrypted messaging app, to eavesdrop. Graham reports on religion for the New York Times. She was interested in QAnon, at first. It’s hard for Graham to describe what she’s been hearing. Is it religious chatter? Political?
RELIGION
The Independent

Foundations aim to persuade Americans to get vaccinated

For months, Maria Cristina was hesitant about getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Her fears came from social media, where she heard ample amounts of misinformation about what was in the vaccine and what it could do to her.The 35-year-old Guatemalan immigrant was confused until the day she called the local Latino Community Center in Pittsburgh to ask how she could better protect herself and her four kids, one of whom has cancer. A staffer there encouraged her to get vaccinated and shared with her a story about how COVID-19 affected one family: everyone in the family got the virus, they told...
ADVOCACY
Sedona.Biz

Vaccination Campaign Focuses on Protecting Communities

CH’ÍHOOTSOOÍ, DINÉTAH (Window Rock, Navajo Nation) (October 2, 2021) – Yee Ha’ólníi Doo d/b/a Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund has implemented a vaccination campaign aimed at increasing vaccination numbers on the Navajo Nation and safeguarding our communities against further increases in Delta variant cases. Yee Ha’ólníi Doo has launched an intensive effort to... The post Vaccination Campaign Focuses on Protecting Communities appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US sends more than 8 mln Covid vaccines to Bangladesh, Philippines

The United States announced Friday it is sending more than eight million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Bangladesh and the Philippines in the latest wave of aid to a world still struggling to tame the pandemic. Five shipments totalling 5,575,050 doses will go to the Philippines by next week, a White House official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. Another 2,508,480 doses will arrive early next week in Bangladesh, the official said. The vaccines -- all Pfizer-BioNTech -- are being donated through the World Health Organization's Covax program.
U.S. POLITICS
Physics World

Physicists rise to the climate challenge: the October 2021 issue of Physics World

As the COP26 climate summit approaches, find out from the October 2021 issue of Physics World how physicists are tackling the climate crisis. “A code red for humanity” is how António Guterres, the United Nations’ secretary general, described the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which summarizes our current scientific understanding of the Earth’s climate and the potential impact that changes to it could have on the planet.
SCIENCE
floridianpress.com

Biden Declares War On Unvaccinated Americans, GOP Governors, Orders Far-Reaching New Vaccine Mandates Affecting 100 Million

President Biden declared war on nearly 80 million unvaccinated Americans as well as GOP governors, claiming “pandemic politics” actions are undermining efforts as he unveiled the most aggressive and unconstitutional COVID vaccine mandates that will force 100 million federal government workers to get the shots or lose their jobs while using his sweeping power of the office to impose stringent new mandate rules on private sector businesses.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
USA Today

"Those 45,000 deaths in 3 days that were covered up" — No evidence was found that thousands of people died from Covid-19 vaccine

The claim: Almost 45,000 people who got the COVID-19 vaccinations died in 72 hours. As America’s vaccination efforts push on, some opponents continue to spread unsubstantiated stories of vaccine dangers. Recent confusion has been fueled by claims made in a discredited lawsuit. On July 19, attorney Thomas Renz filed a...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy